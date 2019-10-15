Greg Chapman: The Corbyn Conspiracy – How he intends to achieve Brexit and become PM

After the spectacular success (by ABC standards) of my previous Brexit predictions, I have decided to polish the crystal ball to see what new schemes are hatching.

Jeremy Corbyn wants to be the first communist Prime Minister of the UK but he faces a number of obstacles. First, no one wants him to be PM and second, he wants Brexit.

Wait…Corbyn wants Brexit? The EU is left wing, why wouldn’t he want to stay inside it?

Corbyn has wanted to be outside the EU for decades. His current love for it is a recent phenomenon.

While the EU is centre left, it’s not hard left. It’s controlled by France and Germany, and the latter is particularly fierce on economic discipline after the inflationary debacle of the 1930’s. It has caused leftwing governments to fall if they don’t follow its dictates, and as the financial underwriter of the EU, what it says, goes on such matters.

Corbyn, being of the hard left, fears Germany would crush a Marxist government in the UK for its financial indiscipline. Corbyn wants to be free to destroy the UK economy as he takes it towards a communist nirvana without outside interference. He can’t realise these ambitions within the EU. The EU courts may even override mass nationalisation without compensation of industries. It might be a bridge too far even for them.

So why is Corbyn supporting Remain now?

Well he isn’t really. At the Labour conference last month, a large proportion of delegates wanted to push for a referendum in which the party would support Remain, but only after a rearguard action by Corbyn, did it resolve to stay ‘neutral’ if one were held.

Corbyn is deeply unpopular even within his own party, having been installed by outside activists who definitely want to Remain. Like labor parties elsewhere, UK Labour is split between the old time socialist workers and the trendy progressives. While Corbyn is of the former he relies on the latter to stay as leader. If he came out as pro-Leave, he would be removed.

Corbyn has become a chameleon blending in with the environment until the environment changes. If an election were held while Brexit hadn’t been resolved and Labour was seen as an impediment, that is, before October 31 or later if an extension is granted by the EU, Labour would be annihilated since so many of their electorates voted Leave, and Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party would pick them all off one by one, and any Remain Labour voters will go to the one true Remain party, the Liberal Democrats.

Therefore Corbyn wants Brexit to happen, so it will clear the air and restore traditional voting patterns, with which he believes he can lead a Marxist Labour Party to power.

How will Corbyn ensure Brexit happens?

While Corbyn can’t openly support Brexit, he can sabotage Remain. There is only one way that Remain can be successful. This isn’t the Benn Act, aka the Surrender Act, which supposedly forces Boris Johnson to request an extension from the EU, and then the parliamentary majority can put forward a choice between becoming a vassal state of the EU with no voting rights and Remain. Remain would obviously win that, and then Labour would be punished at the following election. A victorious Conservative party could still Leave after an election. They would campaign on it.

Also there are a number of loopholes in the Surender Act. An obvious one is that the Act leaves the extension date for the PM to nominate. Boris could just request a 24 hour extension, which the EU would reject. Whatever Boris does will be left to the last minute when the possibility to stop him is impossible.

There is only one way to successfully request an extension, renegotiate and have a referendum, and that’s to form a government of ‘national unity’, a Vichy government, a puppet of the EU. However the largest group within a Remain Coalition would be the Labour Party which would have the final say in whom would lead it. Other parties know that having Corbyn as the face of this Vichy government would be a disaster for everyone associated with it. The Tory traitors would never agree to it and are insisting that one of their number would lead it along with a less divisive figure than Corbyn from Labour, but Corbyn will refuse.

Corbyn knows two things:

If he steps aside, he will never be returned to the leadership of the Labour Party. If he refuses, there will be no Vichy government and Brexit will happen on October 31.