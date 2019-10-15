Restoring the situation as best they can

Only just seen this but it is easy to believe: Trump Sends Emergency Delegation to Turkey Amid Bloody Offensive in Syria. From The Free Beacon so not from the Fake News Media.
A delegation of senior Trump administration officials will depart for Turkey “as soon as possible” to negotiate a ceasefire following Ankara’s bloody offensive into Syria that killed civilians and helped to reinvigorate the ISIS terror group, according to senior administration officials.
The delegation will seek to “achieve a deal” in the coming days to end the full-scale battle that erupted when Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan permitted his forces to invade Syria following an announcement by President Donald Trump that he is removing American forces from the region.
The troop withdrawal, which has been criticized by both Republican and Democratic leaders, set the stage for a renewed wave of violence in Syria that U.S. officials say has threatened to erase American gains in defeating ISIS terrorists.
The Turkish incursion into Syria “has upturned one of the real success stories” of the U.S.-led coalition to defeat ISIS, according to one senior administration official who briefed reporters on the latest developments early Monday evening. “These are crucial diplomatic and security interests for us and the region.”
The United States has now been left to “restore the situation as best we can,” the officials said.
There is also then the story that leads at Drudge. It’s from The New York Times so make of it what you will.
ERDOGAN HOLDING 50 US NUKES ‘HOSTAGE’
What a mess!
If Turkey remains a member of NATO then that organisation will cease to have any purpose, and will lose its last shred of credibility.
On Outsiders last Sunday Rowan and Rita interviewed Col Richard Kemp, who explained some of the complexities.
According to him, there was no negotiation or request for permission. The HMFTIC simply told Trump in no uncertain terms that they were going into Syria, and he was notifying the US so that they could get about 50 personnel out of the way.
Sheds a bit different light on things.
An interesting article in the SCMP about Erdogan and Turkey’s publication of irrendentist maps of Turkey, incorporating at least some of the bits of the Ottoman Empire, like north east Syria. “Neo-Ottoman Turkey’s ‘String of Pearls’”.
The unelected authoritarians of Brussels and Xi and Putin and Erdogan, versus the nation Staters like Trump and Morrison. Interesting times. And why would it make sense for Trump to spend American lives in the struggle by the authoritarians to rebuild their Empires across the oceans from America. He says he fights for America with economic battles not physical wars, why does this still surprise.
Everything will be ok when the EU becomes a member of the caliphate ,Turkey will nake up for the loss of Britain . Once again the British will face an enemy across the channel .
The Eurocrats will absorb the muslims into Europe no problem they went to university and are clever ,some of them are failed politicuans and former soviet puppet state aparatchiki.
Theres nothing to fear here is there ?
Turning Turkey into a nuclear power is all part of The Plan. 4BillionD chess. You just can’t see the board.
Trump has just pulled a classic Serbian-Croat-double-bluff and everyone is buying it like a charm.
You’d see this if you weren’t such a Deep State flunky, Steve.
It’s nothing like the mess the the Marxist stream media is trying to manufacture. The USA steps back and mozlem Turks, Kurds and Syrians continue killing each other. Why is that a problem for the USA or Australia? It is the media that is trying to turn it into a crisis that can be blamed on Trump.
The story “Erdogan holding 50 US nukes ‘hostage ‘ “ is simply more lies from the media. The Turks have no control over the missiles and the USA can choose to keep them there or withdraw them. The only calamity is the one that is manufactured by the media.