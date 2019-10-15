Restoring the situation as best they can

Only just seen this but it is easy to believe: Trump Sends Emergency Delegation to Turkey Amid Bloody Offensive in Syria. From The Free Beacon so not from the Fake News Media.

A delegation of senior Trump administration officials will depart for Turkey “as soon as possible” to negotiate a ceasefire following Ankara’s bloody offensive into Syria that killed civilians and helped to reinvigorate the ISIS terror group, according to senior administration officials.

The delegation will seek to “achieve a deal” in the coming days to end the full-scale battle that erupted when Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan permitted his forces to invade Syria following an announcement by President Donald Trump that he is removing American forces from the region.

The troop withdrawal, which has been criticized by both Republican and Democratic leaders, set the stage for a renewed wave of violence in Syria that U.S. officials say has threatened to erase American gains in defeating ISIS terrorists.

The Turkish incursion into Syria “has upturned one of the real success stories” of the U.S.-led coalition to defeat ISIS, according to one senior administration official who briefed reporters on the latest developments early Monday evening. “These are crucial diplomatic and security interests for us and the region.”

The United States has now been left to “restore the situation as best we can,” the officials said.