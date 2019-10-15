So tell us what you really think

Posted on 1:20 pm, October 15, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson

7 Responses to So tell us what you really think

  1. Alan
    #3184867, posted on October 15, 2019 at 1:25 pm

    Interesting. CNN Insider Blows Whistle on Network Personal Vendetta.
    [Project Veritas & Tim Pool]

  2. C.L.
    #3184871, posted on October 15, 2019 at 1:31 pm

    LOL. Szabo is an exceedingly smart cookie, well placed to understand the complex, murky cons being pulled by the Bidens.

  3. Sean
    #3184879, posted on October 15, 2019 at 1:40 pm

    Where’s Hunter?

    This has all blown up in his face. He’s done as the nominee. More than likely the whistleblower knew Biden and was trying to cover up for him by stopping Trump asking for people to dig deeper.

    What’s the scandal with investigating a potential conflict of interest between a foreign government and the son of the VP

  4. tombell
    #3184896, posted on October 15, 2019 at 1:58 pm

    don’t know this Szabo fellow – but I like him!

  5. Dr Fred Lenin
    #3184904, posted on October 15, 2019 at 2:05 pm

    Trump must be impeached he is a lasting threat to the US establishment ,he will expose the corupion and foul actions of the so called elites ,I am surprised he hasnt had lots of them in the dock being tried for their criminal actions . He is just as bad as Brexit which will destroy the carefull planning of the Davos gang to impose global fascismof the Hitler/Stalin “socialist dictatorships . And these maggots have the brass to talk about “democracy” ? They wouldnt know democracy if it bit them on the ass .
    Another Brexit referendum? Like a replay of the grand final because a the winner won by one point ? ,the bastards would rig a second referendum like they did in other EU slave states . They totally despise te people who feed them ,like all entitled bludgers .

  6. Gbees
    #3184906, posted on October 15, 2019 at 2:07 pm

    Nick is a little diplomatic.

  7. John A
    #3184909, posted on October 15, 2019 at 2:09 pm

    See, for instance, American Betrayal by Diana West, one of my current reads, along with Rupert Darwall on the history of the “climate change” scam.

    Both provide well-documented evidence of the long term undermining of Western civilization.

