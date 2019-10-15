Know the Future of Employment

What does my job look like in the future? What will automation mean for my skills and wage? Will there be enough work for me? These are the questions we ask ourselves when thinking ahead. Join us at Mercedes me Store on October 16 as we explore the outlook with the people who are helping to shape this very future.

Hear from Tim Fung, Founder of Airtasker, an Australian community platform for outsourcing tasks as services, David Rumbens, Deloitte Partner and Lead Author: Future of Work project, and Professor Sinclair Davidson, RMIT Blockchain Innovation hub research professional.

Tickets include a drink on arrival and grazing table by ST. ALi.

Meet you on the corner of King & Collins.