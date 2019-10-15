The supply of land is not fixed

Adam Creighton has managed to combine several of my pet hates into one article.
Productivity growth has stagnated and a better tax system is among the obvious levers governments can pull to revive it.
With bold reform on hold federally, it’s incumbent on the big states — which rely on the most damaging tax of all, stamp duty — to take the lead.
The old chestnut – substitute a land tax for stamp duty. Because “productivity”, “efficiency”, insert buzz-word here.
S0 – first thing: A better tax system is a lower tax system, a non-arbitrary tax system.
Then: Stamp duty is not a tax. It is a fee for service. What service you ask? The service of recording and enforcing your property rights. Many of the functions government undertakes is that of acting as a trusted third party (don’t laugh). Now it is true that government overcharges stamp duty and uses it as a revenue raiser, but that is a monopoly problem. Luckily we now have a technology that industrialises trust and government’s role as a trusted third party will come to be disrupted.
The idea of land tax causes a lot of confusion – this is because many smart people think that the supply curve of land is perfectly inelastic. If this were true, then a land tax would have no dead weight loss associated with it. There would be an income effect from the tax, but not substitution effect. In public finance finding such taxes is the equivalent of the holy grail. The former Rudd government thought is had found such a thing with the ill-fated mining tax in 2010. To be fair, they were relying on the Henry Review who recommended the tax (but had failed to understand its own diagrammatic explanation of how the tax would work and didn’t realise that the proposal violated the Modigliani and Miller cost of capital theorems). But I digress.
It s here that we need to differentiate between economics and geography. It is true in a geographic sense that land is limited. More or less “they’re not any more land” as Lex Luthor explained in the Superman movies. Economically, however, land can be brought in and out of use like any other economic asset. It can be used more intensively, etc. There is no reason to believe that the supply of land as an economic asset is perfectly inelastic. As such the economic benefits of a land tax quickly evaporate.
Policy elites in Australia fantasise about taxing the family home. The number of arguments deployed to arrive at that unhappy situation is astonishing. The thing to remember is that the tax burden in Australia is high. The key to improved productivity is lower taxes and cutting red tape.
So many people want government to do things. So taxes increase.
Land title needs registration.
Government was the only way in the past.
It is quite naive to think you could introduce a new tax like that and not expect it to ratchet up forever. Then it will be applied progressively so you pay more above a certain value, but that value will never change, so it captures more and more over time.
But it will fund more assistance to the poor, I tells ya!
Exactly Doomlord.
Judith Sloan wrote on this subject recently.
Land could be used better probably by replacing house blocks with HK towers.
The family home is already taxed, rates are used to provide social programs,subsidies to businesses, fire services levy and other non core activities. Even our country water board is stacked with city “elites” who use the rates to support the socialists fantasy’s.
If any one believes we have property rights just try ignoring rates demands for a few years.
Rates have been going up by more than inflation every year for decades. It’s certainly the case in inner Yarragrad, and everyone I’ve talked to about the issue says it’s the same in the suburbs, the regional towns and the rural areas.
It’s no doubt fuelled by the “why doesn’t the government do something?” mentality, where even ratepayers seem to disregard costs and just vote for the candidates who promise the most.
But it’s also fuelled by the “representation without taxation” system by which people who’ll never see a rates notice in their lives can Vote 1 Free Stuff.
Whilst Stamp Duty may technically be a fee for service, the states certainly treat it as a tax. Were it purely a fee for service it would be a fixed amount – perhaps $2000 to record the transaction, exorbitant but a fee nonetheless. As it is, it is charges on a sliding scale, just like personal income tax rising from a marginal rate of 1.25% for the cheapest (possible non-existent) properties up to a marginal rate of 7% on properties of >$3m (in NSW).
The biggest problem with Stamp Duty is the disincentive it provides to move house. If a property owner gets a new job, it’s vastly preferable to commute rather than move closer to the new job. This exacerbates peak hour congestion on roads and public transport.
That is, to me, the greatest reason to transition away from Stamp duty to a property tax.
Of course the introduction needs to grandfather properties whose owners have paid Stamp Duty until such time as the property changes hands. The problem, of course, is the slump in revenue during the transition that would mean that the states would ignore the injustice and charge property owners from the date of the change.
The link is behind a paywall so I’m not sure what Adam Creighton is proposing but the last time I looked land tax is already levied in every state (except NT), I know for sure it is in Victoria, excepting the main residence.
I’d suggest first and foremost getting rid of all the ‘Paris Agreement’ economic burdens.
The only reason that these people want a land tax is because it’s an endless flow of money that only increases over time. A stamp duty is ostensibly a one-off cost to a home buyer and if they live in their home 10, 20, 30 years they pay no more to government.
Given that rates are already a form of tax for services that we often don’t want or need, instead of services that we do want and need, a land tax will only make things worse. And those that have already paid stamp duty will be hit twice.
Stamp duty is not a tax. It is a fee for service.
No. Stamp is a tax on documents that evidence transactions. It has in the past been levied on contracts as diverse as trust deeds and insurance policies. Its chief incidence is now on property transactions, but the cost of their registration is born (a) by the party that subdivides (survey costs etc) and (b) the payment of lodgement fees (themselves inflated, historically to feed the public service clerical workforce; now to feed the private operators who’ve paid for what amount to tax farming arrangements) entirely independent and additional to stamp duty. Owners pay no periodic fee for continuing registration: once registered, ownership can remain recorded indefinitely (as is shown by continuous corporate ownership for over 150 years in some cases)
Stamp Duty is a tax. One that reduces the liquidity and efficiency of every market afflicted by it. Given the exemptions applied to inheritances, it is one borne by those with a need to deal in their assets: immigrants; new households; those without existing ownership; as well as those required to sell. The Doomlord has a better grasp of Public Choice than your humble commenter, but it smacks of a classical instance of the majority (for any given period) expropriating a minority (those forced to buy or sell). The reduction in transaction flow and financial penalties distort markets already disturbed by the irrationality of land zoning.
It has to go.