Tuesday Forum: October 15, 2019

  thefrollickingmole
    #3184674, posted on October 15, 2019 at 9:41 am

  Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #3184675, posted on October 15, 2019 at 9:42 am

    I identify as a 4, snooping around the joint for 60,000 years wondering what to do with this round thing about half a metre in diameter that I found at he local midden.

  Rafe Champion
    #3184677, posted on October 15, 2019 at 9:43 am

    Approaching LA by greyhound from San Fran. Very dry.

  Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #3184678, posted on October 15, 2019 at 9:45 am

  mh
    #3184681, posted on October 15, 2019 at 9:46 am

    Donald J. Trump
    @realDonaldTrump
    ·
    3h
    Some people want the United States to protect the 7,000 mile away Border of Syria, presided over by Bashar al-Assad, our enemy. At the same time, Syria and whoever they chose to help, wants naturally to protect the Kurds…I would much rather focus on our Southern Border which abuts and is part of the United States of America. And by the way, numbers are way down and the WALL is being built!

  Mak Siccar
    #3184683, posted on October 15, 2019 at 9:47 am

  woolfe
    #3184684, posted on October 15, 2019 at 9:48 am

  Entropy
    #3184686, posted on October 15, 2019 at 9:49 am

    The amount of African Swine Fever detected meat products coming into this country is scary. It is a question of when it arrives. My guess is it will some backyard pig owned by a Chinese family feeding swill to their pig in Sydney, Melbourne or brisbane, or alternatively a East Timorese family in Darwin or a TI family on the cape feeding swill to their caged feral piglet.

    Don’t feed swill. Even if you think there is no meat in it. It might have touched meat. And ASF is a tough little beast, able to survive heat and can live for years in the freezer.

  stackja
    #3184688, posted on October 15, 2019 at 9:51 am

    McCaughey, Sir Samuel (1835–1919)

  Speedbox
    #3184691, posted on October 15, 2019 at 9:53 am

  mh
    #3184693, posted on October 15, 2019 at 9:55 am

    Trump’s on fire!

    Donald J. Trump
    @realDonaldTrump
    ·
    3h
    After defeating 100% of the ISIS Caliphate, I largely moved our troops out of Syria. Let Syria and Assad protect the Kurds and fight Turkey for their own land. I said to my Generals, why should we be fighting for Syria and Assad to protect the land of our enemy? Anyone who wants to assist Syria in protecting the Kurds is good with me, whether it is Russia, China, or Napoleon Bonaparte. I hope they all do great, we are 7,000 miles away!

  stackja
    #3184694, posted on October 15, 2019 at 9:57 am

  Bruce of Newcastle
    #3184696, posted on October 15, 2019 at 9:58 am

    The amount of African Swine Fever detected meat products coming into this country is scary.

    Still going strong.

    African Swine Fever Devastates China’s Pig Herd In September (14 Oct)

    In August, we reported that at least half of China’s breeding pigs have died from African swine fever or been slaughtered to contain the spreading of the disease.

    New figures published Monday from the Ministry of Agriculture of the People’s Republic of China showed the pig-apocalypse continues to get worse. The country’s herd in Sept. collapsed 41.1% YoY.

    While government estimates are more conservative, the recent plunge in pig herds across the country could be around 50% to 55% by late 4Q19, Rabobank told Reuters.

    Higher prices for everything edible in China can’t be good for the ordinary people. More unrest and repression seems likely.

  2dogs
    #3184697, posted on October 15, 2019 at 9:59 am

    Surrender Act letter invalid:

  Diogenes
    #3184698, posted on October 15, 2019 at 10:01 am

    I’m happy to support the rights of farmers to build dams on their land, with their own money, or to get together and chip on jointly for whatever water storage projects they think will be useful.

    One old boss of mine did just that, spent nearly 1m. The dam was sized to be big enough to supply all his water needs (house, vineyard & winery plant) for 5 years.

    Two years laters Qld govt decides that it really owns all the water, and made him pay to put a meter on the pump he paid for to get water out of the dam he paid for, and he now pays for every drop, except for that last 25% capacity that has been ‘compulsorily acquired’ for the princely sum of $0 by the government to supply water to an adjoining town.

  lotocoti
    #3184700, posted on October 15, 2019 at 10:02 am

  Speedbox
    #3184701, posted on October 15, 2019 at 10:02 am

    Entropy
    #3184686, posted on October 15, 2019 at 9:49 am

    From the Dept of Ag website:

    Border interception statistics
    Between 5 November 2018 and 31 August 2019, we intercepted over 27 tonnes of pork on air travellers entering Australia. This includes:

    11 tonnes at Sydney Airport
    7.7 tonnes at Melbourne Airport
    3.9 tonnes at Brisbane Airport
    2.7 tonnes at Perth Airport
    1.3 tonnes at Adelaide Airport

    Jebus on a bike. Tonnes!? And that is what’s intercepted.

  1735099
    #3184703, posted on October 15, 2019 at 10:05 am

    From the old thread –

    Just reading last nights conversation about the B52s.

    And

    Very precise (with the exception of the odd rogue bomb) and they only dropped what was required to deal with the particular issue.
    A far cry from the days of carpet bombing and a great support for ground troops when the air threat is limited/non existent.

    The Septics must have improved.
    They were “a great support for ground troops” providing said ground troops were prepared to take the risk.
    In Vietnam they were sometimes simply dangerous.
    From Bruce Ravenscroft’s Contact Wait Out
    The Yank F-100 bastards missed the entire system, but made one holy mess of the other side of the river, where they did hit, as we walked right through it, and there was not a living thing to be seen for hundreds of metres all around us, or tree that was not burnt to a crisp, the whole area for approx 500 metres by 100 metres was as black as the ace of spades, with trees and logs still smouldering. This napalm sure does a bloody good job, when and if it’s placed in the right spot.
    The next time we will ask for the good old reliable Canberras. Stuff the Yanks and their modern technology with their latest F-100 aircraft, to which everyone agrees as the word spreads around. (pp 103 – 104)
    That accords very much with my clear memory of that incident.
    I also remember that when we arrived in country we were given a firepower demonstration which included artillery, mortars, Canberras and F-100s.
    All was accurate except the Yanks.
    The ground-air link was patched into loudspeakers, and we could clearly hear the American pilot, when he realised he’d put his ordinance 500 metres past the drop zone, asking anxiously whether there were any friendlies in the area.
    When the opportunity to call them in in support was available, it was not always taken because of the risks to friendlies involved.
    Similar stuff happened during the invasion of Iraq with horrendous results for the Blues and Royals.

  calli
    #3184704, posted on October 15, 2019 at 10:06 am

    No Americans killed.

    What role did Tony Abbott play in that, I wonder?

  calli
    #3184706, posted on October 15, 2019 at 10:08 am

  Johno
    #3184707, posted on October 15, 2019 at 10:10 am

    27 tonnes detected. It is here now.At least it will get rid of the feral pig problem.

  Mater
    #3184708, posted on October 15, 2019 at 10:10 am

    And as I said on the other thread:

    Mater
    #3184702, posted on October 15, 2019 at 10:04 am

    The Septics must have improved.

    You think, Bob?
    Thirty odd years of technology can do that.
    And Bob, you’re the bloke who stated that Danger Close was not applicable to Mortars. You really don’t know what you are talking about.

  Entropy
    #3184710, posted on October 15, 2019 at 10:11 am

    It has a bit to do with the growth of visa entrants from ASF infected countries. That is mix of how quickly the disease is spreading, and also the recent growth in the large student visa population from countries like China.

    These visitors bring foodstuffs from Mum. And they don’t really care about our quarantine. They of course would never bring ASF with them. While this food is eaten it is OK, but if fed to pigs that is how the disease is spread. It is persistent in foodstuffs, clothing, shoes. And its mortality rate for pigs might as well be 100 percent.

  stackja
    #3184711, posted on October 15, 2019 at 10:11 am

    Diogenes
    #3184698, posted on October 15, 2019 at 10:01 am

  stackja
    #3184713, posted on October 15, 2019 at 10:15 am

  calli
    #3184715, posted on October 15, 2019 at 10:16 am

  1735099
    #3184716, posted on October 15, 2019 at 10:16 am

    You really don’t know what you are talking about.

    I was there.
    I remember it well.
    You have an aversion to the truth.
    You can’t rewrite history to make it nice.

  dover_beach
    #3184717, posted on October 15, 2019 at 10:16 am

    If IS fighters were left behind by the Kurds, surely the Turks would simply mop them up? No? Then why are the members of NATO and the EU?

  Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3184719, posted on October 15, 2019 at 10:20 am

    Woman kicked out of country for bringing uncooked pork into Sydney

    A woman has been kicked out of the country for attempting to bring uncooked pork into Sydney’s international airport amid fears about the soaring rate of meat products infected with African swine fever reaching Australia.
    Clare Armstrong, The Daily Telegraph
    A woman has been kicked out of the country for attempting to bring uncooked pork into Sydney’s international airport amid fears about the soaring rate of meat products infected with African swine fever reaching Australia.

    A 45-year-old Vietnamese woman became the first person to be turned back from Australia under tough new visa laws after biosecurity officers discovered more than 4.6kg of uncooked pork and other undeclared food in her suitcase on Saturday.

  stackja
    #3184722, posted on October 15, 2019 at 10:25 am

  thefrollickingmole
    #3184723, posted on October 15, 2019 at 10:26 am

    A 45-year-old Vietnamese woman became the first person to be turned back from Australia under tough new visa laws after biosecurity officers discovered more than 4.6kg of uncooked pork and other undeclared food in her suitcase on Saturday.

    The viets are awful for some of the stuff they bring in.

    Lots of seeds and things as well.

    But as mentioned before if its processed and in plastic you can bring in pork products no worries.
    Lots of Chinese pork snags on the shelf in Australia as a specialty good.

  notafan
    #3184724, posted on October 15, 2019 at 10:28 am

  stackja
    #3184725, posted on October 15, 2019 at 10:30 am

  thefrollickingmole
    #3184727, posted on October 15, 2019 at 10:31 am

    why on earth would someone want several days unrefrigerated pork?

    If i had to speculate it would have been from one of their extremely tasty little black pigs.

    And i have investigated taking a bit of beef/lamb over for the inlaws to Vietnam myself, a foam esky and chilled meat with a frozen lump of meat in there as well and away you go.

    There is also a lady in Perth making a good living out of sending foodstuffs back to Vietnam via commercial air.
    Not 100% sure how she does it but I can get 20kg of chilled goods dropped off to my rellies place for about $90.

  Eyrie
    #3184728, posted on October 15, 2019 at 10:32 am

    JDAM has GPS guidance. Barring malfunctions should get with a few meters of designated spot. Ain’t tech wonderful? Can drop from 30,000 feet. Different way of doing CAS than rolling in and dive bombing from low altitudes.

  Mater
    #3184729, posted on October 15, 2019 at 10:34 am

    You can’t rewrite history to make it nice.

    I don’t. I had a good friend who died from ‘friendly fire’. An American air strike, as it happens.
    If I’m in the situation to need an air strike that close, I’ll happily take the risk.
    Calling in an air strike is a really difficult thing.
    I imagine being a pilot in a fast jet and putting it precisely on target is incredibly difficult, doubly so in the jungle with limited land marks.
    War is hell…and a dangerous occupation.

    P.S. Funny how the only air support I’ve ever received overseas, happens to be US. I’ve never seen the RAAF in close support of Australian troops.

  calli
    #3184730, posted on October 15, 2019 at 10:35 am

    The quarantine form is perfectly clear about what you can bring in and what you can’t. And if in doubt, declare it.

    There is absolutely no excuse.

  mem
    #3184734, posted on October 15, 2019 at 10:46 am

    So will this will cause the frequent fliers problems? Not really as many are already flying on tax payer funded trips. https://edition.cnn.com/travel/article/air-miles-ban-report-scli-intl/index.html

  dover_beach
    #3184735, posted on October 15, 2019 at 10:47 am

    Baby born with amniotic sac intact, photos show

    Amazing photos. And yet parliamentarians celebrated that we can now kill the child in utero at 36 weeks as long as two doctors approve.

