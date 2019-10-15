Liberty Quote
To me, consensus seems to be the process of abandoning all beliefs, principles, values and policies. So it is something in which no one believes and to which no one objects.— Margaret Thatcher
-
Recent Comments
- dover_beach on Tuesday Forum: October 15, 2019
- mem on Tuesday Forum: October 15, 2019
- mh on Tuesday Forum: October 15, 2019
- areff on Open Forum: October 12, 2019
- calli on Tuesday Forum: October 15, 2019
- Mater on Tuesday Forum: October 15, 2019
- Eyrie on Tuesday Forum: October 15, 2019
- thefrollickingmole on Tuesday Forum: October 15, 2019
- bemused on The re-establishment of American power is the first priority
- stackja on Tuesday Forum: October 15, 2019
- notafan on Tuesday Forum: October 15, 2019
- thefrollickingmole on Tuesday Forum: October 15, 2019
- stackja on Tuesday Forum: October 15, 2019
- Tom on Tuesday Forum: October 15, 2019
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Tuesday Forum: October 15, 2019
- incoherent rambler on Tuesday Forum: October 15, 2019
- dover_beach on Tuesday Forum: October 15, 2019
- 1735099 on Tuesday Forum: October 15, 2019
- calli on Tuesday Forum: October 15, 2019
- Eyrie on How dare you
- stackja on Tuesday Forum: October 15, 2019
- stackja on Tuesday Forum: October 15, 2019
- Entropy on Tuesday Forum: October 15, 2019
- Mak Siccar on The re-establishment of American power is the first priority
- Mater on Tuesday Forum: October 15, 2019
- Johno on Tuesday Forum: October 15, 2019
- calli on Tuesday Forum: October 15, 2019
- Cynic of Ayr on Jeffrey Tucker: Trump Wins the Trade War. Everyone Else Loses
- calli on Tuesday Forum: October 15, 2019
- 1735099 on Tuesday Forum: October 15, 2019
-
Recent Posts
- Tuesday Forum: October 15, 2019
- Q&A Forum: October 14, 2019
- The re-establishment of American power is the first priority
- Attention, Border Force
- Pay Back
- Jeffrey Tucker: Trump Wins the Trade War. Everyone Else Loses
- From my desk in California, leading the way with rolling blackouts
- How dare you
- How to Sell Your Data without Selling Your Soul
- Merdok moovs to sylence a wissleblower
- What’s the problem?
- The radical left is an infectious disease
- On the Ball on climate
- Chum, sodomy and the lash
- Roundup 12 October. From Seattle Airport
- Eschatology
- Open Forum: October 12, 2019
- Trumpelot
- PDT in Minneapolis
- How dare you!
- Go early. Go hard. Go nuclear.
- These minnows would besmirch the names of giants
- Houston, you have a problem
- Check under the sofa cushions
- You should do what will turn out best in the long run
- Will Ms Zibelman please explain what she means by strategic reserves of power?
- On the road. Vancouver and some climate issues
- Yes. Next question
- Poppycock
- Herein lies the problem
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Tuesday Forum: October 15, 2019
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1?
Podium.
top tennish???
I identify as a 4, snooping around the joint for 60,000 years wondering what to do with this round thing about half a metre in diameter that I found at he local midden.
Approaching LA by greyhound from San Fran. Very dry.
“the local midden”
Top tenner! Woo hoo!
Hot in da Pilbara today, damn you Kilmate Change.
The amount of African Swine Fever detected meat products coming into this country is scary. It is a question of when it arrives. My guess is it will some backyard pig owned by a Chinese family feeding swill to their pig in Sydney, Melbourne or brisbane, or alternatively a East Timorese family in Darwin or a TI family on the cape feeding swill to their caged feral piglet.
Don’t feed swill. Even if you think there is no meat in it. It might have touched meat. And ASF is a tough little beast, able to survive heat and can live for years in the freezer.
Yippee. Near the top(ish).
Morning all.
Trump’s on fire!
Australia will need FAO help soon?
Still going strong.
African Swine Fever Devastates China’s Pig Herd In September (14 Oct)
Higher prices for everything edible in China can’t be good for the ordinary people. More unrest and repression seems likely.
Surrender Act letter invalid:
One old boss of mine did just that, spent nearly 1m. The dam was sized to be big enough to supply all his water needs (house, vineyard & winery plant) for 5 years.
Two years laters Qld govt decides that it really owns all the water, and made him pay to put a meter on the pump he paid for to get water out of the dam he paid for, and he now pays for every drop, except for that last 25% capacity that has been ‘compulsorily acquired’ for the princely sum of $0 by the government to supply water to an adjoining town.
I think they’re called Joint Terminal Attack Controllers these days, stackja.
Entropy
#3184686, posted on October 15, 2019 at 9:49 am
From the Dept of Ag website:
Border interception statistics
Between 5 November 2018 and 31 August 2019, we intercepted over 27 tonnes of pork on air travellers entering Australia. This includes:
11 tonnes at Sydney Airport
7.7 tonnes at Melbourne Airport
3.9 tonnes at Brisbane Airport
2.7 tonnes at Perth Airport
1.3 tonnes at Adelaide Airport
Jebus on a bike. Tonnes!? And that is what’s intercepted.
From the old thread –
And
The Septics must have improved.
They were “a great support for ground troops” providing said ground troops were prepared to take the risk.
In Vietnam they were sometimes simply dangerous.
From Bruce Ravenscroft’s Contact Wait Out–
The Yank F-100 bastards missed the entire system, but made one holy mess of the other side of the river, where they did hit, as we walked right through it, and there was not a living thing to be seen for hundreds of metres all around us, or tree that was not burnt to a crisp, the whole area for approx 500 metres by 100 metres was as black as the ace of spades, with trees and logs still smouldering. This napalm sure does a bloody good job, when and if it’s placed in the right spot.
The next time we will ask for the good old reliable Canberras. Stuff the Yanks and their modern technology with their latest F-100 aircraft, to which everyone agrees as the word spreads around. (pp 103 – 104)
That accords very much with my clear memory of that incident.
I also remember that when we arrived in country we were given a firepower demonstration which included artillery, mortars, Canberras and F-100s.
All was accurate except the Yanks.
The ground-air link was patched into loudspeakers, and we could clearly hear the American pilot, when he realised he’d put his ordinance 500 metres past the drop zone, asking anxiously whether there were any friendlies in the area.
When the opportunity to call them in in support was available, it was not always taken because of the risks to friendlies involved.
Similar stuff happened during the invasion of Iraq with horrendous results for the Blues and Royals.
What role did Tony Abbott play in that, I wonder?
And I blame Trump for the Spaminator. Only possible explanation.
I took my anger out with Jif on the kitchen sink. I can now see my charming reflection in it. Take that! wordeater.
27 tonnes detected. It is here now.At least it will get rid of the feral pig problem.
And as I said on the other thread:
And Bob, you’re the bloke who stated that Danger Close was not applicable to Mortars. You really don’t know what you are talking about.
It has a bit to do with the growth of visa entrants from ASF infected countries. That is mix of how quickly the disease is spreading, and also the recent growth in the large student visa population from countries like China.
These visitors bring foodstuffs from Mum. And they don’t really care about our quarantine. They of course would never bring ASF with them. While this food is eaten it is OK, but if fed to pigs that is how the disease is spread. It is persistent in foodstuffs, clothing, shoes. And its mortality rate for pigs might as well be 100 percent.
Urban managers again.
Imported agricultural diseases will solve all the drought farm problems. Nothing left!
Great isn’t it.
Australia imports actual hillbillies from the ME and aspirational hillbillies from SEA.
What’s worse? The disease of violent j ihad or ASF via a suitcase?
I was there.
I remember it well.
You have an aversion to the truth.
You can’t rewrite history to make it nice.
If IS fighters were left behind by the Kurds, surely the Turks would simply mop them up? No? Then why are the members of NATO and the EU?
Great band!
Hopelessly late.
A 45-year-old Vietnamese woman became the first person to be turned back from Australia under tough new visa laws after biosecurity officers discovered more than 4.6kg of uncooked pork and other undeclared food in her suitcase on Saturday.
The viets are awful for some of the stuff they bring in.
Lots of seeds and things as well.
But as mentioned before if its processed and in plastic you can bring in pork products no worries.
Lots of Chinese pork snags on the shelf in Australia as a specialty good.
It was raw
why on earth would someone want several days unrefrigerated pork?
I believe one of McCaughey, Sir Samuel (1835–1919) property name is on the banned list.
Part C O O N the rest O N G
why on earth would someone want several days unrefrigerated pork?
If i had to speculate it would have been from one of their extremely tasty little black pigs.
And i have investigated taking a bit of beef/lamb over for the inlaws to Vietnam myself, a foam esky and chilled meat with a frozen lump of meat in there as well and away you go.
There is also a lady in Perth making a good living out of sending foodstuffs back to Vietnam via commercial air.
Not 100% sure how she does it but I can get 20kg of chilled goods dropped off to my rellies place for about $90.
JDAM has GPS guidance. Barring malfunctions should get with a few meters of designated spot. Ain’t tech wonderful? Can drop from 30,000 feet. Different way of doing CAS than rolling in and dive bombing from low altitudes.
I don’t. I had a good friend who died from ‘friendly fire’. An American air strike, as it happens.
If I’m in the situation to need an air strike that close, I’ll happily take the risk.
Calling in an air strike is a really difficult thing.
I imagine being a pilot in a fast jet and putting it precisely on target is incredibly difficult, doubly so in the jungle with limited land marks.
War is hell…and a dangerous occupation.
P.S. Funny how the only air support I’ve ever received overseas, happens to be US. I’ve never seen the RAAF in close support of Australian troops.
The quarantine form is perfectly clear about what you can bring in and what you can’t. And if in doubt, declare it.
There is absolutely no excuse.
Baby born with amniotic sac intact, photos show
https://www.foxnews.com/health/baby-born-intact-amniotic-sac
So will this will cause the frequent fliers problems? Not really as many are already flying on tax payer funded trips. https://edition.cnn.com/travel/article/air-miles-ban-report-scli-intl/index.html
Amazing photos. And yet parliamentarians celebrated that we can now kill the child in utero at 36 weeks as long as two doctors approve.