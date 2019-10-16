More climate news and the Austrians in Vienna next month

Alice Springs goes black. A warning for RE enthusiasts. Shit happens!

The planet is not in danger of catastrophic man made global warming. Even if we burn all the world’s recoverable fossil fuels it will still only result in a temperature rise of less than 1.2 per cent. So say The Right Climate Stuff Research Team, a group of retired NASA Apollo scientists and engineers – the men who put Neil Armstrong on the moon – in a new report. “It’s an wattsupwiththat.comembarrassment to those of us who put NASA’s name on the map to have people like James Hansen popping off about global warming,” says the project’s leader Hal Doiron.

The very modest shift to RE up to 2040 With a chart to show the picture.

Revising down the effect of increasing CO2. More like one degree than three or four, or seven!

Another exciting paper for climate nerds. This is incendiary for people who take the IPCC seriously. A multiple lead author comes clean about the uncertainties! Robert Murphy is a skeptic and also an Austrian economist. He will feature in Vienna next month. He writes

The reader can hopefully appreciate my shock when I read the first two sentences from the Abstract of their paper: “The economic case for limiting warming to 1.5°C is unclear, due to manifold uncertainties. However, it cannot be ruled out that the 1.5°C target passes a cost-benefit test.”

It cannot be ruled out….! What a contrast with the usual strident tone of the IPCC prophecies of doom!

