Not quite smallpox in the blankets but pretty close

As an Indian, Elizabeth Warren should know better. She and fellow Democrats have endorsed what could be described as epidemiological rape. If you’re not aware of it, libertine boundary pushers now demand the repeal of laws which prohibit the intentional transmission of HIV. Warren was so impressed with their ‘argument’ that she included it in her official campaign platform. “We must also decriminalize HIV transmission,” she insists. Cory Booker and Pete Buttigieg are also in favour. This may be the most perverse illustration yet seen of the Democrats’ reliance for gaseous fuel on any exploitable malice bubbling up from the sewers beneath them. For a political party whose most powerful institutional ally today is Planned Parenthood (the Auschwitz of interest groups), that’s saying something. Ed Condon has written a brilliant essay on the Democrat putsch for a “woke integralist regime” where all things must conform to what he calls a “magisterial progressivism” enforced by the state. The party’s lunacy on HIV is an example of how far they’re prepared to go.
Warren’s ‘reasoning’ is that drugs have now made the disease safer than a MAGA cap. Well, not “in individuals who adhere to treatment and have suppressed the virus,” she adds by way of waiver. But here’s the con: no HIV-positive person is charged under existing laws anyway unless he knowingly infects an oblivious partner; or unless a disease-free complainant discovers a partner’s HIV status and feels aggrieved – if not assaulted – for not having been informed. After all, nobody gives sexual consent to somebody who may or may not be adhering to treatment. Obviously, such litigants very often have a case. Warren, then, is not merely proposing to repeal an obsolete law. She positively intends to legalise something reckless as part of an ideological war against “the right” (blamed for the ‘stigma’ associated with HIV). “We … must prevent the weaponization of religion to discriminate against or harm LGBTQ+ people,” her manifesto thunders. This is the inverted truth always to be found in woke integralist dogma. Translation: Warren is weaponising “LGBTQ+ people” to discriminate against and harm her enemies. Trouble is, innocent people would pay the price.
Liberty Quote
The individualist…recognizes the limitations of the powers of individual reason and consequently advocates freedom.— Friedrich von Hayek
Does Warren care?
Probably not.
HIV ,thats another sex disease they get from sitting on infected toilet seats isnt it?
Just wait till homosexuality becomes compusory there will be infectious toilet seats everywhere .
Wasnt HIVinvened by the CIAto wioe out people of colour ? The KGB said it was .
Thought poofter “marrige “would put a stop to it ,wasnt that the idea?