Replying to the con-servationists

On the same day that Greta Thunberg harangued the UN about her fears of a climate emergency, 500 scientists sent a registered letter to the UN Secretary-General stating that there is no climate emergency and climate policies should be designed to benefit the lives of people. Here are the specific points about climate change highlighted in the letter:

1 Natural as well as anthropogenic factors cause warming.

2. Warming is far slower than predicted.

3. Climate policy relies on inadequate models.

4. CO2 is not a pollutant. It is a plant food that is essential to all life on Earth. Photosynthesis is a blessing. More CO2 is beneficial for nature, greening the Earth: additional CO2 in the air has promoted growth in global plant biomass. It is also good for agriculture, increasing the yields of crops worldwide.

5. Global warming has not increased natural disasters.

6. Climate policy must respect scientific and economic realities.

7. There is no climate emergency. Therefore, there is no cause for panic.

For more detail, go here.

Of course, if you want to actually make progress against these people, you will need to show how there is more money to be made in opposing the climate agenda than in supporting it.