Tasmanian wowsers mark centenary

A century ago:
In 1919, 20 special deputies called “Sheriffettes” were sworn in to monitor the swimwear of the bathers at Rockaway Beach, Queens, New York. This was the latest salvo in an ongoing battle between women and beach authorities — and not just there.
Yesterday:
Hobart is pushing forward with its plan to become a completely smoke-free city by 2020, with the council adding three new smoke-free areas.
From today, Franklin Square, Legacy Park and University Rose Garden are designated smoke-free areas.
In order to make sure people abide by these new rules, the City of Hobart has employed an anti-smoking officer to crack down on smokers.
The Tobacco Project Officer patrols these smoke-free zones and has the power to issue on the spot fines of $338 to people caught breaking the new laws.
It will come as no surprise that this policy is being enthusiastically pushed by Hobart’s deputy mayor Helen Burnet, a member of the Greens. Truganini, thylacine, tobacco fanciers … What is it about Tasmania and the yearning to exterminate?
They like to do things their way down in Tassie. The best thing that the rest of us can do is just turn away and ignore them.
Actually, they like to ostentatiously pose as virtuous while taking money from those they see as unenlightened graceless rabble.
So, we’ve established intent. We must ensure the means to indulge their authoritarian fetish are limited.
Maybe a trade embargo to ensure our two-headed totalitarian friends do not develop the Panzer.
I thought the average Green is a dope fiend … traditionally they have enjoyed smoking their Mary Jane anywhere and everywhere. Perhaps they see the average tobacco smoker as a Conservative …
As a non-smoker, I don’t mind seeing the enforcing of smoking bans in designated no-smoking areas. But I also recognise how totalitarian this approach is. I guess it depends on how the Tobacco Project Officer exercises his powers – first a warning? Or go direct to issuing the fine. I see the powers as pretty much unenforceable – what smoker is going to volunteer their details to someone claiming to be the Tobacco Project Officer? Are they going to be backed up by the cops?