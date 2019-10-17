Bammy, how I love ya, how I love ya …

I was proud to work with Justin Trudeau as President. He's a hard-working, effective leader who takes on big issues like climate change. The world needs his progressive leadership now, and I hope our neighbors to the north support him for another term.
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 16, 2019
Is that tweet the kiss of death?
… and I hope his neighbours have the very good sense to look at Bammy’s own record and take this as no recommendation worth following at all.
Of course, the support of the MSM and a word from a Living Saint are all that most people have to go on.
He supported Hillary also
Yesterday’s man.
In his day a very imminent threat to almost every sphere of public and private life – covetous, egotistical, determined, calculating and ignorant.
Like hiding in a cellar during a tornado, filled with terror, noise and chaos, hoping that the wooden door which had looked so robust but minutes ago but now shuddering flimsily against its frame will last just long enough to keep annihilation at bay.
And then it is gone.
PK #3186344, posted on October 17, 2019 at 9:10 am:
My thoughts exactly.
It is good that he mentioned climate change, as it might help discredit that scourge too.
They both get a loving following on abc, as does Sanders.
Yes, the Kiss of Death. Obama supported the Olympics and told the British not to vote for Brexit. Trudeau is finished.
Obama stood alongside David Cameron and said the British people must vote to remain in the EU.
Two black dudes sticking fat. Kind of touching really.