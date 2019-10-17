Bammy, how I love ya, how I love ya …

Posted on 9:07 am, October 17, 2019 by currencylad

Obama endorses Trudeau.

9 Responses to Bammy, how I love ya, how I love ya …

  1. PK
    #3186344, posted on October 17, 2019 at 9:10 am

    Is that tweet the kiss of death?

  2. Elizabeth (Lizzie) Beare
    #3186347, posted on October 17, 2019 at 9:16 am

    … and I hope his neighbours have the very good sense to look at Bammy’s own record and take this as no recommendation worth following at all.

    Of course, the support of the MSM and a word from a Living Saint are all that most people have to go on.

  4. Mother Lode
    #3186355, posted on October 17, 2019 at 9:25 am

    Yesterday’s man.

    In his day a very imminent threat to almost every sphere of public and private life – covetous, egotistical, determined, calculating and ignorant.

    Like hiding in a cellar during a tornado, filled with terror, noise and chaos, hoping that the wooden door which had looked so robust but minutes ago but now shuddering flimsily against its frame will last just long enough to keep annihilation at bay.

    And then it is gone.

  5. nb
    #3186356, posted on October 17, 2019 at 9:26 am

    PK #3186344, posted on October 17, 2019 at 9:10 am:

    Is that tweet the kiss of death?

    My thoughts exactly.
    It is good that he mentioned climate change, as it might help discredit that scourge too.

  6. RobK
    #3186360, posted on October 17, 2019 at 9:31 am

    They both get a loving following on abc, as does Sanders.

  7. Ian of Brisbane
    #3186363, posted on October 17, 2019 at 9:34 am

    Yes, the Kiss of Death. Obama supported the Olympics and told the British not to vote for Brexit. Trudeau is finished.

  8. mh
    #3186365, posted on October 17, 2019 at 9:44 am

    Obama stood alongside David Cameron and said the British people must vote to remain in the EU.

  9. Infidel Tiger
    #3186368, posted on October 17, 2019 at 9:47 am

    Two black dudes sticking fat. Kind of touching really.

