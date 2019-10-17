PDT day 1000

I have seen this marker nowhere else but at Gateway Pundit: After First 1,000 Days in Office President Trump Holds 50% Approval Rating — 5 POINTS HIGHER THAN OBAMA – Despite Impeachment Scam!. This related article goes through just how exceptional these thousand days have been. I will stick to the charts but you really should read the article.

This is how the article ends and while I would like to say, “who could disagree?” there are many who do disagree, whose lack of sense and proportion is astonishing.

President Trump charges forward in spite of liberal and Deep State harassment. His results have been down right miraculous. Overall President Trump’s first 1,000 days in office were outstanding. He was attacked from all sides and stood tall and to his principles. America is stronger and greater than ever before. The economy is growing and the world is safer. President Trump is doing all he can to Make America Great Again!