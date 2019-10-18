Gee, why won’t anyone invest?

I was quoted in the AFR earlier in the week:
RMIT economics professor Sinclair Davidson suggests criticisms of the government could go further, saying that sluggishness in the economy should be fully placed at the feet of Canberra. He sees the anti-business sentiment, and lack of control over various government agencies, including ATO, ASIC, ACCC and APRA, as driving the lack of investment. Taxes are too high and red tape too constraining. Moreover “the rule of law is being eroded by rolling protests and protesters who are not being adequately policed”.
This morning I read this:
“Overseas institutions do not want to invest in Australian financial services due to the regulatory environment,” said one person briefed on the meetings.
“There were lots of questions about ASIC and APRA and the royal commission, and views that regulators are populist. Several investors said they liked the company but asked why should they take the regulatory risk and they are not close enough to Australia to assess it.”
That is a problem – “views that regulators are populist” – we saw earlier this week Josh Frydenberg engaging in populist bank bashing. Our friends in Canberra need to start getting serious about the economy. There is a lot of work that needs to be done if they want to secure our economic prosperity. Right now all this talk about eleventy zillion quarters of uninterrupted growth smacks of complacency.
CBA not helping with latest IT issue.
Banks created many problems for themselves. If business concentrated on business, investment would not be a problem.
Depends what’s meant by “populist.” Bowing to Twitter is not really popular. You could argue some regulators are not populist enough.
The lack of investment wouldnt have anything to the low interest rates on investment and government interference?
‘This thing is in trouble’: future of Alcoa’s energy-hungry smelter looks bleak
“The fate of Alcoa’s aluminium smelter in Victoria’s west is under a cloud, threatening the jobs of hundreds of workers and major disruption to the power grid, as Alcoa considers shuttering or selling its worst-performing operations.
US-based Alcoa on Wednesday cast doubt over the future of the Portland smelter when it unveiled plans to investors to sell up to $1 billion of assets as well as closures of facilities around the world in a drive to boost its bottom line and cut greenhouse gas emissions.”
https://www.theage.com.au/business/companies/this-thing-is-in-trouble-future-of-alcoa-s-energy-hungry-smelter-looks-bleak-20191017-p531nr.html
Sigh.
Well the Chinese are building lots of belts and roads, so there is that.
lol, who is John Galt?
But the freeshit gene lives strong in the Australian landscape, how to get rid of it?