Is it? Really?

Journalists are up in Canberra – seeking special privileges.
News Corp and the ABC have confirmed to a Senate Committee that journalists at the centre of police raids in June still do not know whether they could be criminally prosecuted.
News Flash: Yes, you can be criminally prosecuted. The question is will you be criminally prosecuted. Dear god – the number of people who struggle with the concepts of “could”, “would”, and “should” seems to an especial problem in the media.
News organisations, including News Corp (publisher of The Australian), Nine Entertainment and the ABC, are demanding changes to laws that include allowing media organisations to contest warrants by police, exemption for journalists from national security laws that make journalism an offence, greater protections for whistleblowers and less documentation stamped “secret” that currently represses reporting.
So hard to get excited about this – I know that a federal senator was trying to alert the media to this problem well before the parliament passed the laws. But the media were too pre-occupied with scoring cheap shots, talking about themselves, and/or promoting their own pet causes to pay any attention. Now they want a carve-out for themselves?
“We are being forcefully reminded every day that a free press is the cornerstone of a good democracy. It is in this environment that we need to find ways to empower journalism and not to penalise it,’’ Mr Reid told the committee.
This whole “media is a cornerstone of democracy” argument has become tired. I’m becoming less and less convinced that it is true. It may well be the case that democracy provides us with media, not media provides us with democracy.
In terms of any viable carve-out, on what grounds do Nine-Fairfax and the ABC propose to exclude the personnel of Xinhua and the People’s Daily? If they’re not excluded, what point is served by any of these laws?
Doomlord:
Correct. The media is not the cornerstone of democracy – an unbiased and free media is. This current media is as morally bankrupt and politically one sided as Pravda in its heyday.
This media is the Achilles Heel of our Democracy, and will be so described on our epitaph.
Pity we can’t have an honest and truthful press.
This +∞
Yarp.
It is not the press that is a cornerstone, but the flow of information to the citizens of the democracy.
When the press was fearless and took a mad delight in exposing facts to the chagrin of the powerful then they were vital.
Now that they see themselves as powerful and believe their are things citizens should not know even though they are true, and things they should know which are not, all to pamper their own egos…not so much.
When they were anti-establishment they were a check on the mighty. Now they are part of the establishment they are a check on democracy. Could the ABC be any better an example of this if it tried?
There are now so many vectors by which information can be transmitted that the challenge is filtering out the guff.
The press has no competence or role in filtering.
They are just another dubious conduit.