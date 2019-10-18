PDT speaks in Dallas

Posted on 1:21 pm, October 18, 2019 by Steve Kates

Trump enters at 53:00. Starts speech just after 56:00. The third rally in about a week and the best one. And while there is overlap between the three, each one is a unique presentation with different themes. My favourite bit was how he showed that he could be “presidential” if he wanted. Only an hour and a half out of your life.

One Response to PDT speaks in Dallas

  1. Iampeter
    #3187344, posted on October 18, 2019 at 2:24 pm

    I guess when the administration you mindlessly went all in on is in total flames, with people wondering if this is actually real, re-living the excitement of the previous election campaign with these rallies is all you have left.
    I don’t know how I would be able to talk my way out of being this wrong either…so…yea.

