For they were jolly good fellows

It will be a shame if the Liberal Party’s 75th anniversary celebration this weekend is overshadowed by a growing scandal about old horses being sent to the knackery. But let’s be kind and celebrate the party’s two greatest achievements. First: sidelining and snuffing out communist infiltration into Australian democracy. More than an honourable mention is also due to B.A. Santamaria and the Catholic Social Studies Movement. Scroll down to the audio file at this link to hear Labor leader H.V. Evatt’s comical reliance on the word of Vyacheslav Molotov that the Petrov documents – which named members of the Opposition Leader’s staff – were forgeries. This was the moment Evatt lost the support of his own party; it was possibly also the moment he finally lost his faculties. Robert Menzies’ rebuttal (audio at the same link) was calm and utterly devastating. The compromised ALP was banished to oblivion for a generation. By a strange twist of timing, however, Reds are again under our beds but this time they’re Chinese. Being Chinese, far more of them fit under there.

———-

Second: the triumph that wasn’t. In the 1960s, the late Bert Kelly laid the foundations – he would say, modest foundations – for a genuinely free trade mentality to begin driving economic policy in the post-Menzies era. Oddly, he succeeded at the grand policy level only as an influence on Gough Whitlam whose tariff cut in 1973 was culturally shocking at the time. Although Whitlam is given credit as a technocrat capable of thinking outside of the labour movement box, I’ve always believed the cut was more a function of his Mandarin upbringing (the instilled loathing of dirty commerce and its Liberal practitioners) than it was an impartial dalliance with laissez-faire rationalism. Malcolm Fraser had several other Dries to deploy and draw from intellectually – John Hyde, Peter Shack, Jim Carlton, the younger John Howard, Kelly (qua columnist) – but he played it safe as a traditional Australian dirigiste. Even so, it was the Dries who kept the market fires burning in the 1970s, culminating in the Campbell Inquiry and its now storied report. A floating exchange rate, foreign banks and deregulation of the banking sector followed. Alas for the Dries, none of it happened under a Liberal prime minister. But it was Liberals who made it possible. Nobody knows what Paul Keating was doing in the 1970s but it wasn’t deep thinking about marketising the Australian economy.

