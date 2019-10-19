Liberty Quote
-
-
Open Forum: October 19, 2019
Winner!
Lock Stock. The Bren gun scene. Champagne cinema.
‘Well fuckin’ shoot them back!’
One too many ‘s’s in my email which is why I;m in moderation.
classsical mistake
Claimed for the IZIS shitrags that will never see our fair shores again.
Nuwe draad alles nuut en blink!
Claimed for wot Knuckle Dragger says!
8
Extremely slow night!
10th
For all the politically incorrect, for all those who ever made a stand
Interesting article at Capx on hidden taxation:
18 October 2019: Sweden’s great tax hoax – a story of fiscal illusions, by Nima Sanandaji
https://capx.co/swedens-great-tax-hoax-a-story-of-fiscal-illusions/
Mexican army overwhelmed as drug cartel uses heavy weapons in civilian areas to free cartel boss.
Military personel recruited by the cartels better equipped and motivated than the army.
https://edition.cnn.com/2019/10/18/americas/el-chapo-son-custody-shootout-intl-hnk/index.html
Suspected members of the powerful Sinaloa drug cartel appeared to overpower the security forces during the shootout, who later suspended operations.
According to CNN affiliate ADN40, armored vehicles with military-grade machinery exchanged heavy artillery against federal troops in Culiacan, in the heart of Sinaloa.
The shootout forced many residents to flee in panic, others remained locked in their homes while outside, troops engaged in intense gun battles throughout the day. Residents have been asked to stay inside and schools have been closed until further notice, officials said, according to ADN40.
Images on social media appeared to show the terror unleashed on the inhabitants of Culiacan. Plumes of black smoke billowed on the horizon while on the ground, mothers coddled their children while searching for cover behind parked cars.
The cartels are running billion dollar at a time drug shipments into australia and paying to swing australian immigration policy to mass import latin american diasporas.
The war on drugs really means something when the cartels can shell a city to overpower the government forces.
Australia has a window to react, before Flee, Cower, Beg takes over.
Camerada.
Rage is playing on the TV at the end of desk.
God modern music is shit.
classical_hero
#3187770, posted on October 19, 2019 at 12:12 am
Next time you post, click on ‘remember me’ after you typed in your name and email.
Never have to type it in again until you clear your cookies cashe.
Won’t work if you always clear them. I clear history but not cookies.