Great moments in sarcasm

Posted on 1:33 pm, October 20, 2019 by currencylad

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

6 Responses to Great moments in sarcasm

  1. mh
    #3189137, posted on October 20, 2019 at 1:47 pm

    No comment from the lightweight idiot last night?

    So surprised.

  2. Delcon
    #3189143, posted on October 20, 2019 at 2:00 pm

    PVO deserves a separate section dedicated to him in the “Tweets Which Did Not Age Well” hall of fame.

  3. Tel
    #3189144, posted on October 20, 2019 at 2:01 pm

    Arky #3189071:

    Actually, maybe ending a sentence with four dots indicates the writer is trailing off with a sense of smugness and moral superiority, in which case, carry on ….

    Hopefully I have never used four dots … I’m a three dots in the middle of every sentence kind of guy.

  4. Dr Faustus
    #3189160, posted on October 20, 2019 at 2:18 pm

    The Wallabies really missed Folau tonight….

    And a stable halves pairing;
    And a sensible exit from the 22;
    And the basic skills/discipline to avoid throwing long/unexpected passes in front of a fast, flat defence.

    At least RA has Qantas locked in as a sponsor.
    Because winter is coming.

  5. Roger
    #3189170, posted on October 20, 2019 at 2:28 pm

    The Wallabies really missed Folau tonight….

    And a coach who’d studied the opposition’s form.

  6. Jock
    #3189188, posted on October 20, 2019 at 2:44 pm

    But Roger, we gave the english our old coach!!

    BTW Please everyone. Make it a duty, make it final. Never read PVO or Saavva. Poke your eyes out with a hot poker, but dont read them. You will be driven to distraction.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.