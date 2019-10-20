It’s understandable a Eurosceptic should be sceptical

I’d vote for Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal in a heartbeat says “the only person ever to have been elected for Ukip in a General Election”. And why is that?

Firstly, UK law will become supreme in the UK. No longer will we be under the jurisdiction of the EU courts. Nor will we be bound by EU regulation…..

We will get to control our own borders once again. We will escape the EU’s unreformable Common Agricultural and Fisheries Policy. British farming and fishing policy will be made to benefit British farmers and fishermen….

After only 90 days in office, the Prime Minister has put in front of MPs everything we Leavers were asking for; from now on we are a self-governing country, living under our own Parliament and making our own laws.

The extent to which we co-operate with the neighbours or decide to do things differently is up to us. Crucially, if we don’t like public policy in Britain, from now on we will only have Brits, not Brussels, to blame….

Boris’s deal won’t just get us out of the EU. It will do so sensibly and successfully, exposing starkly the mediocrity and folly of our commentariat class.