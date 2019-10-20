Mixed feelings

So here is a tweet from Richard Di Natale:

On the one hand I think that politicians – and their families – should only be allowed to access public services. Furthermore that they – and their families – be required to fill out their own tax returns using the tax pack.

On the other hand, however, here we have a high-income earner and wealthy Australian using public services when he is more than capable of paying for private. So the question is, who on the waiting list has had to live another day in pain so that Di Natale could score cheap (actually quite expensive) political points? Who is laying on a trolley in emergency while Di Natale is occupying a hospital bed?