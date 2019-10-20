Mixed feelings

So here is a tweet from Richard Di Natale:
On the one hand I think that politicians – and their families – should only be allowed to access public services. Furthermore that they – and their families – be required to fill out their own tax returns using the tax pack.
On the other hand, however, here we have a high-income earner and wealthy Australian using public services when he is more than capable of paying for private. So the question is, who on the waiting list has had to live another day in pain so that Di Natale could score cheap (actually quite expensive) political points? Who is laying on a trolley in emergency while Di Natale is occupying a hospital bed?
Leftists have different ideas.
Wasn’t it Paul Keating who confessed that he didn’t have private health cover?
I’m going through a hip replacement and rehab for an old parent at mo. Here’s what I’ve learned.
If a private patient checks into a public hospital, they don’t have to declare or use their private cover.
However, if they wish to check into a public hospital using their private cover, then the public hospital gets some money from the insurer which helps them a great deal.
To encourage private patients to use their cover in a public hospital, the hospital covers the excess payments and offers other incentives such as free TV, daily paper and parking subsidy etc.
As far as why people check into public when they have private is concerned, there are lots of factors such as proximity to family etc (this was big for me).
The key question for this a-hole is, “did you check in as a private patient?”
If not, why not?