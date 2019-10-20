Are You Ready? Deakin (University) is one of the new breeds of global universities – agile, dynamic and innovative.

Don’t believe it? Just ask Deakin. They’ll tell you.

But what is an agile, dynamic and innovative global university? Who knows, but if you want to get a better idea, just apply for their current recruitment for a Professor in Social Inclusion. And once you can work it out, can you please explain to the rest of us, starting with what a “global university” based across 5 campuses in Victoria is.

The Professor in Social Inclusion attracts total package of more than $210,000, including a particularly generous 17% superannuation, so it may be worth your while.

Maybe the Professor in Social Inclusion can also deliver the Masters of Lesbian Dance Theory.

The selection criteria for this role you ask? Well, after the mandatory educational requirements, you need a:

Demonstrated commitment to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as first Australians.

Howz that for social inclusion. But according to Deakin University:

Deakin Health is recognised in Australia and internationally for its teaching, training, research and service.

It’s not exactly clear by whom it is so recognised.

We (Deakin) are one of the fastest growing health faculties in Australia.

And this is good because? And growing what? Numbers of Professors and Administrators of Social Inclusion.

But this dear Cats is a demonstration of the essence of the problem. The Australian University system produces too many qualifications necessary to become a public servant. This includes the most dangerous qualification available – the Master of Public Administration; a qualification that seeks to teach students that government can solve any and every problem. Usually by creating bigger and worse problems elsewhere.

Who needs STEM when you have public servants – they are currently working on how to generate wealth from turning gold into lead. Research funded by tax payers of course.