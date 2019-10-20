Back in the early 2000s the great Penn and Teller had a series called Penn and Teller: Bullshit. One episode was about recycling bins – how many bins could be pushed out to residents before they would object. I think they got to about 12 – there is a short clip here.
We all laughed back then – how could anyone be so silly as to think that lots of bins would be worthwhile. Yet here in 2019 the Victorian Government (through Infrastructure Victoria – aren’t they supposed to be building major infrastructure not worrying about recycling bins) wants to have six bins – see here.
Have we yet reached peak stupidity?
You only have to ask the question to know the answer.
we left peak stupidity behind and barreling headlong towards peak insanity
Put whatever you want in any bin you want. That’s my method.
One for dogsh1t?
Nah, I’ve every confidence they can ‘improve’…
Rod Liddle in the Spectator calls it Peak Wank
No…we haven’t reached peak stupidity yet …I think this Andrews mob have a couple of years to go yet.