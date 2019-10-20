Recycling bins

Posted on 10:40 pm, October 20, 2019 by Lucius Quinctius Cincinnatus

Back in the early 2000s the great Penn and Teller had a series called Penn and Teller: Bullshit. One episode was about recycling bins – how many bins could be pushed out to residents before they would object. I think they got to about 12 – there is a short clip here.

We all laughed back then – how could anyone be so silly as to think that lots of bins would be worthwhile. Yet here in 2019 the Victorian Government (through Infrastructure Victoria – aren’t they supposed to be building major infrastructure not worrying about recycling bins) wants to have six bins – see here.

Have we yet reached peak stupidity?

7 Responses to Recycling bins

  1. pbw
    #3189489, posted on October 20, 2019 at 10:49 pm

    Have we yet reached peak stupidity?

    You only have to ask the question to know the answer.

  2. Ƶĩppʯ (ȊꞪꞨV)
    #3189491, posted on October 20, 2019 at 10:52 pm

    Have we yet reached peak stupidity?

    we left peak stupidity behind and barreling headlong towards peak insanity

  3. Infidel Tiger
    #3189493, posted on October 20, 2019 at 10:54 pm

    Put whatever you want in any bin you want. That’s my method.

  4. egg_
    #3189495, posted on October 20, 2019 at 10:56 pm

    the Victorian Government wants to have six bins

    One for dogsh1t?

  5. Ian of Perth
    #3189497, posted on October 20, 2019 at 11:01 pm

    Have we yet reached peak stupidity?
    Nah, I’ve every confidence they can ‘improve’…

  6. Andysaurus
    #3189504, posted on October 20, 2019 at 11:10 pm

    Rod Liddle in the Spectator calls it Peak Wank

  7. Gerry
    #3189506, posted on October 20, 2019 at 11:10 pm

    No…we haven’t reached peak stupidity yet …I think this Andrews mob have a couple of years to go yet.

