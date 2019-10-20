Back in the early 2000s the great Penn and Teller had a series called Penn and Teller: Bullshit. One episode was about recycling bins – how many bins could be pushed out to residents before they would object. I think they got to about 12 – there is a short clip here.

We all laughed back then – how could anyone be so silly as to think that lots of bins would be worthwhile. Yet here in 2019 the Victorian Government (through Infrastructure Victoria – aren’t they supposed to be building major infrastructure not worrying about recycling bins) wants to have six bins – see here.

Have we yet reached peak stupidity?