Throughout human history, confronted with ocean flooding, humans have built levies to prevent inundation or moved to higher ground. Only very recently have scientists persuaded otherwise rational people the answer is to try to alter ocean levels by eating less meat, using less fossil fuel, flying less or driving an electric car.
Liberty Quote
Higher taxes discourage the “animal spirits” of entrepreneurship. When tax rates are raised, taxpayers are encouraged to shift, hide and underreport income. Taxpayers divert their effort from pro-growth productive investments to seeking tax shelters, tax havens and tax exempt investments. This behavior tends to dampen economic growth and job creation.— W. Kurt Hauser
Pseudo Scientists.
Activists.
Follow the money.
Use enough OPM and the seas will be lowered? Meanwhile Red China builds more coal fired power stations, and artificial Islands.
Please note there is a petition on the Australian Government website calling for Australia to pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement. Please sign it if you agree with this and also tell as many people as possible. It needs publicity. https://www.aph.gov.au/petition_list
The plural of levee is levees, although you might impose a levy to build them.
You’re welcome.
If you are stupid enough to believe eating less meat, using less fossil fuel, flying less or driving an electric car, or even riding a pushbike to work will prevent sea level rise, you might want to double down on that …
When burned, this coal will emit another 22 million tons of CO2 per year:
China approves two coal mine projects
https://www.hellenicshippingnews.com/china-approves-two-coal-mine-projects/
If you are eating FakeMeat to save the planet, this is what’s going on outside of your La-la-land …
North Korean ships smuggled coal to Japan over 100 times in 2 years
http://www.uniindia.com/north-korean-ships-smuggled-coal-to-japan-over-100-times-in-2-years-reports/world/news/1764967.html
One does wonder what Canute would have made of this mass stupidity.
Carbon Danegeld?
When burned, this coal will emit another 22 million tons of CO2 per year
And yet Extinction Rebels don’t glue themselves to the driveway of the Chinese embassy.