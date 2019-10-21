Liberty Quote

Posted on 10:46 am, October 21, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson

Throughout human history, confronted with ocean flooding, humans have built levies to prevent inundation or moved to higher ground. Only very recently have scientists persuaded otherwise rational people the answer is to try to alter ocean levels by eating less meat, using less fossil fuel, flying less or driving an electric car.

Chris Mitchell

8 Responses to Liberty Quote

  1. struth
    #3189727, posted on October 21, 2019 at 10:53 am

    Pseudo Scientists.
    Activists.
    Follow the money.

  2. stackja
    #3189729, posted on October 21, 2019 at 10:54 am

    Use enough OPM and the seas will be lowered? Meanwhile Red China builds more coal fired power stations, and artificial Islands.

  3. mem
    #3189730, posted on October 21, 2019 at 10:56 am

    Please note there is a petition on the Australian Government website calling for Australia to pull out of the Paris Climate Agreement. Please sign it if you agree with this and also tell as many people as possible. It needs publicity. https://www.aph.gov.au/petition_list

  4. Roger
    #3189735, posted on October 21, 2019 at 11:02 am

    The plural of levee is levees, although you might impose a levy to build them.

    You’re welcome.

  5. Mark M
    #3189754, posted on October 21, 2019 at 11:27 am

    If you are stupid enough to believe eating less meat, using less fossil fuel, flying less or driving an electric car, or even riding a pushbike to work will prevent sea level rise, you might want to double down on that …

    When burned, this coal will emit another 22 million tons of CO2 per year:

    China approves two coal mine projects
    https://www.hellenicshippingnews.com/china-approves-two-coal-mine-projects/

    If you are eating FakeMeat to save the planet, this is what’s going on outside of your La-la-land …

    North Korean ships smuggled coal to Japan over 100 times in 2 years
    http://www.uniindia.com/north-korean-ships-smuggled-coal-to-japan-over-100-times-in-2-years-reports/world/news/1764967.html

  6. John64
    #3189755, posted on October 21, 2019 at 11:29 am

    One does wonder what Canute would have made of this mass stupidity.

  7. Leo G
    #3189770, posted on October 21, 2019 at 11:47 am

    One does wonder what Canute would have made of this mass stupidity.

    Carbon Danegeld?

  8. Roger
    #3189773, posted on October 21, 2019 at 11:56 am

    When burned, this coal will emit another 22 million tons of CO2 per year

    And yet Extinction Rebels don’t glue themselves to the driveway of the Chinese embassy.

