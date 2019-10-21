Liberty Quote
The statesman who should attempt to direct private people in what manner they ought to employ their capitals, would … assume an authority which could safely be trusted, not only to no single person, but to no council or senate whatever, and which would nowhere be so dangerous as in the hands of a man who had folly and presumption enough to fancy himself fit to exercise it.— Adam Smith
-
Recent Comments
- Rex Mango on Open Forum: October 19, 2019
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: October 21, 2019
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: October 21, 2019
- Arky on Q&A Forum: October 21, 2019
- Jannie on Great moments in sarcasm
- pete m on Open Forum: October 19, 2019
- DrBeauGan on Open Forum: October 19, 2019
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: October 21, 2019
- The BigBlueCat on An employment contract is not slavery
- Cpt Seahawks on Q&A Forum: October 21, 2019
- Arky on Open Forum: October 19, 2019
- Vic in Prossy on Q&A Forum: October 21, 2019
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: October 21, 2019
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: October 21, 2019
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: October 21, 2019
- Carpe Jugulum on Open Forum: October 19, 2019
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Q&A Forum: October 21, 2019
- mem on The War on Climate
- Carpe Jugulum on Q&A Forum: October 21, 2019
- Delcon on Q&A Forum: October 21, 2019
- zyconoclast on Open Forum: October 19, 2019
- Rex Mango on Open Forum: October 19, 2019
- Arky on An employment contract is not slavery
- zyconoclast on Open Forum: October 19, 2019
- The Sherriff on Open Forum: October 19, 2019
- calli on Open Forum: October 19, 2019
- Rex Mango on Open Forum: October 19, 2019
- Cardimona on The War on Climate
- Geriatric Mayfly on Open Forum: October 19, 2019
- Rex Mango on Open Forum: October 19, 2019
-
Recent Posts
- Q&A Forum: October 21, 2019
- Pyrmonter: Picketty and Saez?
- Two cheers for press freedom
- Parliamentary Sludge
- The War on Climate
- Liberty Quote
- Recycling bins
- An employment contract is not slavery
- Mixed feelings
- Scott Morrison made Instapundit!
- Professor in Social Inclusion
- Great moments in sarcasm
- Lobbing the choke point stone into the windpower pond
- It’s understandable a Eurosceptic should be sceptical
- Hayek v Mises
- For they were jolly good fellows
- Open Forum: October 19, 2019
- PDT speaks in Dallas
- Is it? Really?
- Gee, why won’t anyone invest?
- Detraining Day
- Dislocated Albo
- PDT day 1000
- Sean Stein Smith: How Are 5G and Libra Connected?
- The long-forgotten supply side needs to be recalled
- Bammy, how I love ya, how I love ya …
- Mises v Marx
- Replying to the con-servationists
- Not quite smallpox in the blankets but pretty close
- Tasmanian wowsers mark centenary
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Q&A Forum: October 21, 2019
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1st?
Konbanwa all
The bidding is open
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
28 please Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
ZK2A 26
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
ZK2A 28
Bugger – sorry ZK2A
May I have 13 please, Carpe?
18 please Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
ZK2A 28
Vic in Prossy 13
Cpt Seahawks 18
Oh all right.
But watch it with the weight comments.
33
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
ZK2A 28
Vic in Prossy 13
Cpt Seahawks 18
Arky 33
Good evening Arky – you’re looking well