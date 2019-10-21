Q&A Forum: October 21, 2019

Posted on 9:00 pm, October 21, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
12 Responses to Q&A Forum: October 21, 2019

  2. Carpe Jugulum
    #3190231, posted on October 21, 2019 at 9:09 pm

    Konbanwa all

    The bidding is open

    Carpe 56

  3. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3190233, posted on October 21, 2019 at 9:11 pm

    28 please Carpe.

  7. Vic in Prossy
    #3190238, posted on October 21, 2019 at 9:13 pm

    May I have 13 please, Carpe?

  9. Carpe Jugulum
    #3190242, posted on October 21, 2019 at 9:15 pm

    Carpe 56
    ZK2A 28
    Vic in Prossy 13
    Cpt Seahawks 18

  10. Arky
    #3190247, posted on October 21, 2019 at 9:18 pm

    Oh all right.
    But watch it with the weight comments.
    33

  11. Carpe Jugulum
    #3190248, posted on October 21, 2019 at 9:19 pm

    Carpe 56
    ZK2A 28
    Vic in Prossy 13
    Cpt Seahawks 18
    Arky 33

  12. Carpe Jugulum
    #3190249, posted on October 21, 2019 at 9:20 pm

    Good evening Arky – you’re looking well

