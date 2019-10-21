The War on Climate

This weekend past, Judith Sloan wrote eloquently in the Australian about this so called Climate Emergency. So said Judith:.

I don’t really know what declaring a climate emergency even means. Should I rush out the back door and panic? Should I start constructing a concrete shelter so the family can bunker down until the emergency lifts? When will I know the emergency is over? My hunch is that the declaration of a climate emergency, which has become a popular tactic of various countries and cities and, of course, green-left media outlets, is just a stunt. It doesn’t mean anything but it could appeal to various constituencies.

Close Dr Judith. Close.

The fact that a climate emergency declaration has no meaning is part of its power. If it can be properly described and defined, it can be debated and challenged. And no, sadly it is not a stunt. The climate emergency is a rhetorical escalation on the path to a declaration of war on climate change.

Moral equivalent of war arguments are not new but they always lead to the expansion of government and the erosion of liberty.

Step 1 – declare something an existential threat.

Step 2 – government takes power and suspends civil rights and democratic accountabilities to address the threat.

Step 3 – government fails to address the threat, but never full reduces size or return powers.

Political progressives love wars. Not because of the loss of life but because there is less resistance to government expansion and power enhancement. After all, in their minds, only government can fix all ills.

But it is one thing to call Nazism and Communism an existential threat. It is another to call poverty, drugs, cancer, waste, obesity, smoking … existential threats.

Look at recent American history:

Wilson’s war socialism, FDR’s New Deal, Harry Truman’s Fair Deal, John F. Kennedy’s New Frontier, Lyndon B. Johnson’s Great Society, Jimmy Carter’s declaration that the energy crisis was a “moral equivalent of war,” and Barack Obama’s “new foundation for growth”: It’s all the same idea gussied up as something new.

Government expanded, and the wars continued.

And how did US Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez argue in support of her new green deal:

So, when we talk about existential threats — the last time we had a really major existential threat to this country was around World War II.

According to the thinking, climate change is an existential threat and the only way to deal with an existential threat is to surrender to the government and the technocrats to deal with it.

But Australian’s should not be overly concerned, for the next 3 years at least. No doubt the Morrison Government has a plan. It will fit neatly within its central plan.