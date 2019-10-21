The War on Climate

This weekend past, Judith Sloan wrote eloquently in the Australian about this so called Climate Emergency. So said Judith:.
I don’t really know what declaring a climate emergency even means. Should I rush out the back door and panic? Should I start constructing a concrete shelter so the family can bunker down until the emergency lifts? When will I know the emergency is over?
My hunch is that the declaration of a climate emergency, which has become a popular tactic of various countries and cities and, of course, green-left media outlets, is just a stunt. It doesn’t mean anything but it could appeal to various constituencies.
Close Dr Judith. Close.
The fact that a climate emergency declaration has no meaning is part of its power. If it can be properly described and defined, it can be debated and challenged. And no, sadly it is not a stunt. The climate emergency is a rhetorical escalation on the path to a declaration of war on climate change.
Moral equivalent of war arguments are not new but they always lead to the expansion of government and the erosion of liberty.
- Step 1 – declare something an existential threat.
- Step 2 – government takes power and suspends civil rights and democratic accountabilities to address the threat.
- Step 3 – government fails to address the threat, but never full reduces size or return powers.
Political progressives love wars. Not because of the loss of life but because there is less resistance to government expansion and power enhancement. After all, in their minds, only government can fix all ills.
But it is one thing to call Nazism and Communism an existential threat. It is another to call poverty, drugs, cancer, waste, obesity, smoking … existential threats.
Look at recent American history:
Wilson’s war socialism, FDR’s New Deal, Harry Truman’s Fair Deal, John F. Kennedy’s New Frontier, Lyndon B. Johnson’s Great Society, Jimmy Carter’s declaration that the energy crisis was a “moral equivalent of war,” and Barack Obama’s “new foundation for growth”: It’s all the same idea gussied up as something new.
Government expanded, and the wars continued.
And how did US Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez argue in support of her new green deal:
So, when we talk about existential threats — the last time we had a really major existential threat to this country was around World War II.
According to the thinking, climate change is an existential threat and the only way to deal with an existential threat is to surrender to the government and the technocrats to deal with it.
But Australian’s should not be overly concerned, for the next 3 years at least. No doubt the Morrison Government has a plan. It will fit neatly within its central plan.
The climate emergency is a rhetorical escalation on the path to a declaration of war on climate change.
It’s more than rhetorical.
According to Mark Butler it empowers a government -or in the case of the Morrison gov’t compels them – to “change course” on climate change policy.
An emergency demands emergency powers.
No wonder the little Hitlers on local councils are so in favour of it – more control over people’s lives!
Lots of OPM will handle the emergency.
what to do in a climate emergency … https://youtu.be/QGgJPmOUmDU
The City of Sydney has declared such an emergency. I just wonder what effect that will have on its world-renowned New Year’s Eve fireworks, when tons of explosives go up in smoke, CO2, etc. Not to mention the tens of thousands of litres of petrol, aviation fuel, etc used as Sydneysiders flock to the harbourside, and international celebrities (usually climate-concerned poseurs) fly in for the show. Surely there is no alternative, in the face of this existential threat, to cancelling it altogether?
The climate data says nothing much has been happening for the last couple of decades. Global temperature measured by satellite has been pretty flat except for recent el Ninos in 2015, 2017 and a weak one this year. This is despite a massive increase in pCO2, roughly one third of all the CO2 increase since the invention of fire. Yet nothing much.
Other climate indicators are similar. There’s been no increase in tropical cyclone energy or number, except for el Nino years, and tornadoes aren’t increasing – indeed there have been record lows in the last few years.
Sea ice is low, but that is in tune with the AMO cycle, which is due to turn down after being flat for the same couple of decades.
On the model front global temperatures have far overshot reality. The only model which is close is the Russian model which includes natural influences from the Sun and ocean cycles, and has a low sensitivity to CO2. In other words CO2 isn’t doing much, it’s the natural cycles which peaked around the end of last century which did almost all of the warming.
I can’t see any climate emergency in the data. Just the usual toing and froing.
We have UN agenda 2030, XR, every lefty pushing this crap, from Soros to sniffy, children being scared and brainwashed by our marxist/socialist filth, global socialism, the get out of climate free card for China,
The entire Marxist / socialist attack that has long been exposed, and should be well known by political commentators surely, yet again I find myself shaking my head at Judith’s naivety.
Is it because she is a woman, too insulated from the hard end of the street, or what?
We need a climate change emergency to cleanse sociaety of these doomsayers and climate carpetbaggers.
The first step is to take every cent of taxpayers money from the untidy nayshins and any climate scam group, remival of subsidies will destry the wind and solar scammers ,no money no climate change .