Two cheers for press freedom

Posted on 4:45 pm, October 21, 2019 by currencylad

Well done, newspapers of Australia for today’s blacked-out copy protest against arrogant, ceaselessly encroaching bans on free reporting and free speech. My only quibble is that it doesn’t make much sense to ask for liberty – which entails the state giving up unjustly accrued privileges. The state never voluntarily does so. Ultimately, liberty is never given but must be taken. What ever happened to publish and be damned? I appreciate that editors and journalists are on the front lines when government drags them to court and threatens to take away their personal freedom. But this crisis only ends – press freedoms will only be protected – when the state loses in court; when rights are established at law, perhaps via the Constitution and the many and varied treaties to which Australia is a signatory. In addition to lawfare – which media companies can afford to wage – there is press disobedience. Swamp the state with revelations, bring the people with you, make it electorally perilous for governments to attack your right and obligation to report the truth. Just be sure not to compromise legitimate secrecy on national security, diplomatic communications and former military operations. Right now, public sympathy for the media is no sure thing. The disgraceful – in some cases, unlawful – treatment of Ben Roberts-Smith VC, Geoffrey Rush, Cardinal George Pell and even random horse-wranglers under surveillance in their workplace makes today’s pleading by the media a tad hypocritical. It seems reporters have no problem misusing their power to denigrate, defame and humiliate private citizens – even to the extent of perverting the course of justice – but resent being held to account themselves.

This entry was posted in Freedom of speech, Media. Bookmark the permalink.

18 Responses to Two cheers for press freedom

  1. Freedom for All
    #3189943, posted on October 21, 2019 at 4:49 pm

    It would be nice if the Media fought for everyone’s freedom of speech, but alas it’s just self indulgent circle jerk about how they think they are the “gatekeepers”

    They never fought hard to repeal section 18C

  2. stackja
    #3189944, posted on October 21, 2019 at 4:50 pm

    Can the MSM handle the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth?

  3. Sinclair Davidson
    #3189955, posted on October 21, 2019 at 5:00 pm

    You are correct, of course. But I want to enjoy the schadenfreude.

  4. Walter Plinge
    #3189964, posted on October 21, 2019 at 5:13 pm

    Commenters in The Australian panned the exercise. “Hypocritical pablum” was my response.

  5. jupes
    #3189969, posted on October 21, 2019 at 5:22 pm

    Well done, newspapers of Australia for today’s blacked-out copy protest against arrogant, ceaselessly encroaching bans on free reporting and free speech.

    This tactic is just a repeat from when Julia Gillard proposed changes to Australia’s media laws.

    Isn’t it?

  6. C.L.
    #3189986, posted on October 21, 2019 at 5:42 pm

    Personally, I don’t have a problem with journalists being charged – even jailed – for calling Roberts-Smith a murderer and deliberately corrupting any jury that may have to decide his fate. We’ve seen this trick used again and again in recent years. George Pell is in solitary confinement because of it.

  7. The BigBlueCat
    #3189987, posted on October 21, 2019 at 5:42 pm

    The media have the freedom to publish whatever they like, however they receive the information. It is up to them to justify that the information was received legally and in good faith, and they can legally defend the publishing of such news as “in the national interest”.

    It seems to me they are not prepared to justify and defend what they publish, nor are they prepared to run any gauntlet laid before them by the government. If they are not prepared to stand up and be counted when it matters, why should we ever believe what they write (when it comes to “national interest”)? They should stop looking for a free pass. If they are complicit in handling and disseminating controlled or restricted information, they should be investigated and should face the consequences. Or no consequences if they’ve got it right.

    The media aren’t concerned about truth, they are concerned about selling the news while wanting to avoid any culpability on their part. As others have pointed out, they should “publish and be damned” if something is that important to “the national interest”. But they just don’t like the rules.

  8. Destroyer D69
    #3189991, posted on October 21, 2019 at 5:48 pm

    Any authority for freedom of the press must also carry an obligation on the part of the press to present THE TRUTH in their publications….and a declaration of the political associations of the organisation.

  9. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #3189994, posted on October 21, 2019 at 5:50 pm

    C.L.
    #3189986, posted on October 21, 2019 at 5:42 pm

    Personally, I don’t have a problem with journalists being charged – even jailed – for calling Roberts-Smith a murderer and deliberately corrupting any jury that may have to decide his fate.

    What crime is this? I’m not being facetious either.

  11. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #3190006, posted on October 21, 2019 at 5:56 pm

    Are you saying it is a crime or it should be a crime?

  12. C.L.
    #3190007, posted on October 21, 2019 at 5:58 pm

    Is what a crime?
    Openly accusing Roberts-Smith of murder or what Roberts-Smith is alleged to have done at war?

  13. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #3190012, posted on October 21, 2019 at 6:01 pm

    I suppose intentionally (fault element) and dishonestly (“physical” element) poisoning juries before they are empaneled to cause a miscarriage of justice.

  14. candy
    #3190013, posted on October 21, 2019 at 6:01 pm

    I can’t help but think journalists are catching on to the fact that the public may indeed view them as scoundrels and untrustworthy, as they seem to have no boundaries in their abuse and humiliation of citizens, as C.L. says.

    That’s the good thing about Trump’s “fake news” – he has made people aware of being very cautious about believing everything they read.

  15. C.L.
    #3190024, posted on October 21, 2019 at 6:08 pm

    My argument, Dot, is that in recent years the media has wilfuly broadcast defamatory charges against people – Pell, Rush, Roberts-Smith, Jarratt – in the belief that even if sued they will have successfully groomed a potential jury to make the ‘right’ decision (from their perspective).

  16. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #3190029, posted on October 21, 2019 at 6:10 pm

    I err on the side of not passing any new laws, but maybe it ought to be a crime, like the example of how Australia doesn’t have specific racketeering offences (that I am aware of).

  17. C.L.
    #3190041, posted on October 21, 2019 at 6:15 pm

    Defamation is already a crime, Dot.

    ?

  18. Sydney Boy
    #3190042, posted on October 21, 2019 at 6:15 pm

    It seems reporters have no problem misusing their power to denigrate, defame and humiliate private citizens – even to the extent of perverting the course of justice – but resent being held to account themselves.

    True that.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.