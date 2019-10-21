Two cheers for press freedom

Well done, newspapers of Australia for today’s blacked-out copy protest against arrogant, ceaselessly encroaching bans on free reporting and free speech. My only quibble is that it doesn’t make much sense to ask for liberty – which entails the state giving up unjustly accrued privileges. The state never voluntarily does so. Ultimately, liberty is never given but must be taken. What ever happened to publish and be damned? I appreciate that editors and journalists are on the front lines when government drags them to court and threatens to take away their personal freedom. But this crisis only ends – press freedoms will only be protected – when the state loses in court; when rights are established at law, perhaps via the Constitution and the many and varied treaties to which Australia is a signatory. In addition to lawfare – which media companies can afford to wage – there is press disobedience. Swamp the state with revelations, bring the people with you, make it electorally perilous for governments to attack your right and obligation to report the truth. Just be sure not to compromise legitimate secrecy on national security, diplomatic communications and former military operations. Right now, public sympathy for the media is no sure thing. The disgraceful – in some cases, unlawful – treatment of Ben Roberts-Smith VC, Geoffrey Rush, Cardinal George Pell and even random horse-wranglers under surveillance in their workplace makes today’s pleading by the media a tad hypocritical. It seems reporters have no problem misusing their power to denigrate, defame and humiliate private citizens – even to the extent of perverting the course of justice – but resent being held to account themselves.

