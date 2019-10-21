Well done, newspapers of Australia for today’s blacked-out copy protest against arrogant, ceaselessly encroaching bans on free reporting and free speech. My only quibble is that it doesn’t make much sense to ask for liberty – which entails the state giving up unjustly accrued privileges. The state never voluntarily does so. Ultimately, liberty is never given but must be taken. What ever happened to publish and be damned? I appreciate that editors and journalists are on the front lines when government drags them to court and threatens to take away their personal freedom. But this crisis only ends – press freedoms will only be protected – when the state loses in court; when rights are established at law, perhaps via the Constitution and the many and varied treaties to which Australia is a signatory. In addition to lawfare – which media companies can afford to wage – there is press disobedience. Swamp the state with revelations, bring the people with you, make it electorally perilous for governments to attack your right and obligation to report the truth. Just be sure not to compromise legitimate secrecy on national security, diplomatic communications and former military operations. Right now, public sympathy for the media is no sure thing. The disgraceful – in some cases, unlawful – treatment of Ben Roberts-Smith VC, Geoffrey Rush, Cardinal George Pell and even random horse-wranglers under surveillance in their workplace makes today’s pleading by the media a tad hypocritical. It seems reporters have no problem misusing their power to denigrate, defame and humiliate private citizens – even to the extent of perverting the course of justice – but resent being held to account themselves.
Liberty Quote
There is no art which one government sooner learns of another than that of draining money from the pockets of the people.— Adam Smith
-
Recent Comments
- Sydney Boy on Two cheers for press freedom
- C.L. on Two cheers for press freedom
- cohenite on Open Forum: October 19, 2019
- Frank Walker from National Tiles on Open Forum: October 19, 2019
- Frank Walker from National Tiles on Open Forum: October 19, 2019
- calli on Open Forum: October 19, 2019
- zyconoclast on Open Forum: October 19, 2019
- Peter, formerly known as Memoryvault on Open Forum: October 19, 2019
- Geriatric Mayfly on Open Forum: October 19, 2019
- Tailgunner on Open Forum: October 19, 2019
- bemused on The War on Climate
- Tailgunner on Open Forum: October 19, 2019
- Frank Walker from National Tiles on Two cheers for press freedom
- calli on Open Forum: October 19, 2019
- Arky on Open Forum: October 19, 2019
- Tailgunner on Open Forum: October 19, 2019
- C.L. on Two cheers for press freedom
- The BigBlueCat on An employment contract is not slavery
- DrBeauGan on Open Forum: October 19, 2019
- Tailgunner on Open Forum: October 19, 2019
- Tailgunner on Open Forum: October 19, 2019
- calli on Open Forum: October 19, 2019
- Dr Fred Lenin on The War on Climate
- Frank Walker from National Tiles on Open Forum: October 19, 2019
- Tailgunner on Open Forum: October 19, 2019
- Tailgunner on Open Forum: October 19, 2019
- candy on Two cheers for press freedom
- Frank Walker from National Tiles on Two cheers for press freedom
- calli on Open Forum: October 19, 2019
- cohenite on Open Forum: October 19, 2019
-
Recent Posts
- Two cheers for press freedom
- Parliamentary Sludge
- The War on Climate
- Liberty Quote
- Recycling bins
- An employment contract is not slavery
- Mixed feelings
- Scott Morrison made Instapundit!
- Professor in Social Inclusion
- Great moments in sarcasm
- Lobbing the choke point stone into the windpower pond
- It’s understandable a Eurosceptic should be sceptical
- Hayek v Mises
- For they were jolly good fellows
- Open Forum: October 19, 2019
- PDT speaks in Dallas
- Is it? Really?
- Gee, why won’t anyone invest?
- Detraining Day
- Dislocated Albo
- PDT day 1000
- Sean Stein Smith: How Are 5G and Libra Connected?
- The long-forgotten supply side needs to be recalled
- Bammy, how I love ya, how I love ya …
- Mises v Marx
- Replying to the con-servationists
- Not quite smallpox in the blankets but pretty close
- Tasmanian wowsers mark centenary
- LATE IN THE DAY MAJOR POWER USERS SPEAK UP. When is the official announcement that we have a Third World power system
- ASADAgate again
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
It would be nice if the Media fought for everyone’s freedom of speech, but alas it’s just self indulgent circle jerk about how they think they are the “gatekeepers”
They never fought hard to repeal section 18C
Can the MSM handle the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth?
You are correct, of course. But I want to enjoy the schadenfreude.
Commenters in The Australian panned the exercise. “Hypocritical pablum” was my response.
This tactic is just a repeat from when Julia Gillard proposed changes to Australia’s media laws.
Isn’t it?
Personally, I don’t have a problem with journalists being charged – even jailed – for calling Roberts-Smith a murderer and deliberately corrupting any jury that may have to decide his fate. We’ve seen this trick used again and again in recent years. George Pell is in solitary confinement because of it.
The media have the freedom to publish whatever they like, however they receive the information. It is up to them to justify that the information was received legally and in good faith, and they can legally defend the publishing of such news as “in the national interest”.
It seems to me they are not prepared to justify and defend what they publish, nor are they prepared to run any gauntlet laid before them by the government. If they are not prepared to stand up and be counted when it matters, why should we ever believe what they write (when it comes to “national interest”)? They should stop looking for a free pass. If they are complicit in handling and disseminating controlled or restricted information, they should be investigated and should face the consequences. Or no consequences if they’ve got it right.
The media aren’t concerned about truth, they are concerned about selling the news while wanting to avoid any culpability on their part. As others have pointed out, they should “publish and be damned” if something is that important to “the national interest”. But they just don’t like the rules.
Any authority for freedom of the press must also carry an obligation on the part of the press to present THE TRUTH in their publications….and a declaration of the political associations of the organisation.
What crime is this? I’m not being facetious either.
What do you mean, Dot?
Are you saying it is a crime or it should be a crime?
Is what a crime?
Openly accusing Roberts-Smith of murder or what Roberts-Smith is alleged to have done at war?
I suppose intentionally (fault element) and dishonestly (“physical” element) poisoning juries before they are empaneled to cause a miscarriage of justice.
I can’t help but think journalists are catching on to the fact that the public may indeed view them as scoundrels and untrustworthy, as they seem to have no boundaries in their abuse and humiliation of citizens, as C.L. says.
That’s the good thing about Trump’s “fake news” – he has made people aware of being very cautious about believing everything they read.
My argument, Dot, is that in recent years the media has wilfuly broadcast defamatory charges against people – Pell, Rush, Roberts-Smith, Jarratt – in the belief that even if sued they will have successfully groomed a potential jury to make the ‘right’ decision (from their perspective).
I err on the side of not passing any new laws, but maybe it ought to be a crime, like the example of how Australia doesn’t have specific racketeering offences (that I am aware of).
Defamation is already a crime, Dot.
?
True that.