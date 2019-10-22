John Roskam on media hypocrisy

Posted on 9:09 am, October 22, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson

5 Responses to John Roskam on media hypocrisy

  2. the sting
    #3190650, posted on October 22, 2019 at 9:19 am

    When the media keeps the truth from you , what are they covering up ?

  3. Roger
    #3190651, posted on October 22, 2019 at 9:19 am

    Free speech for me but not for thee, deplorables!

  4. stackja
    #3190658, posted on October 22, 2019 at 9:23 am

    MSM be consistent? Unlikely.

  5. John64
    #3190676, posted on October 22, 2019 at 9:44 am

    I thought Roskam was excellent with Blot last night – really nailed it.

    Unbelievable that TheirABC and The Liars who fully supported the Nuclear Milkman’s (ultimately failed) attempt to crack down on the “hate media” back in 2012 are now bleating about press freedom. Then again, it’s not unbelievable knowing the sort of left wing scum we are dealing with.

