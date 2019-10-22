Ludwig von Mises

Posted on 2:46 pm, October 22, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson

 

“He fought and he fought and he fought. Without ever seeing the evidence that he was ultimately right”.  Jeffrey Tucker.

This entry was posted in Economics and economy, Market Economy. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.