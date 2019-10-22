Ludwig von Mises

“He fought and he fought and he fought. Without ever seeing the evidence that he was ultimately right”. Jeffrey Tucker.
Capitalism has created the highest standard of living ever known on earth. The evidence is incontrovertible. The contrast between West and East Berlin is the latest demonstration, like a laboratory experiment for all to see. Yet those who are loudest in proclaiming their desire to eliminate poverty are loudest in denouncing capitalism. Man’s well-being is not their goal.