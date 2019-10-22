Premier suspends euthanasia push to condemn abattoirs

Queensland Government launches inquiry into cruelty of retired racehorses.

Professional courtesy – the accidental premier will be very aware that, having no actual skills that will serve after she is dropped by the electorate, she will not be long for this side of the gate of the knackers yard.
The report says that the ABC’s 7:30 Report crew filmed wanton cruelty being inflicted on the horses, I can’t quite quell the suspicion it was another one of those Animal Rights groups who give footage to the ABC so the latter can pretend they were not party to it and the former can stand on their half-witted dole-funded crank creds.
And of no one finds out it is a win win.
I have no interest in the animals being tortured – they aren’t ibises – but my first reaction to anything from the ABC is “Where is the lie they are trying to get away with?”
Yep.