Stepping into a hot steaming pile

Cats. Dear Cats. Have have you ever had the misfortune of stepping into a fresh animal fecal deposit? And worse. No matter how carefully you try to clean your shoe, the smell lingers. You wash, you spray, you scrub, but that horrible smell just won’t go away.

There is another such smell that just won’t go away no matter the attempts at disinfecting. And the thought of that smell makes just TAFKAS’ nose curl.

Writing for Project Syndicate, former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd continues to blather on about his government. Worse, he does so from his comfortable confines of New York.

Out, out damned Rudd. The bad smell the just won’t go away.

Before the current conservative government came to power in 2013, Australia was well-positioned to make the necessary transition to a low-carbon economy. But now, the country is heading in reverse, and has already fallen behind most developed countries, and even China, on reducing emissions and building resilience against climate change.

Blah blah.

Rudd’s the best! Better than all the rest. Better than anyone. Anyone you’ve ever met.

So writes Rudd:

Few countries have such a fundamental interest in addressing climate change as Australia. Yet Australia’s current conservative government refuses to take necessary actions in response to climate science: to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions, and therefore play its part as a responsible member of the international community. Instead, we Australians are now free-riding on the rest of the world.

The current Australian Government is conservative. Who knew. But even better. That playing Australia’s part as a responsible member of the international community is a response to climate science.

But come on Kevin you master rhetorician. Give us the numbers:

The Australian government is not listening to the international business community, despite the fact that investors responsible for $2.4 trillion in assets recently pledged to move to carbon-neutral portfolios by 2050.

2.4 trillion dollars. WOW! You can just see Kevin’s pinky pointing to his mouth, Dr Evil style, when he typed that. 1 single fund manager, a large fund manger, looks after 2.4 trillion dollars by iteself. But there is more that 1 fund manager out there and there is much much much more managed capital out there than 2.4 billion.

Worse. To correlate the views of a tiny fraction of the funds management industry with the international business community has the same intellectual and economic rigor that many of Mr Rudd’s fact based policies had. NBN anyone? How about some pink bats? Hey. Maybe the mistake was not to wrap the NBN cables in pink bats.

But more from Mr Rudd:

It is also out of step with Australia’s military leadership, which recognizes the threat to global security from climate change, as well as the increasing strain caused by constant disaster-relief missions in the region.

Australia’s military leadership? You mean the military leadership more concerned with gender balance in the infantry and diesel submarines than national security?

Talk about a target rich environment:

The economic cost of natural disasters is already enormous: $182 billion in the decade to 2016, according to Deloitte Access Economics.

What were the economic costs of your Government Mr Rudd, not to mention all the renewables and business uncertainly and increased cost of energy. TAFKAS does not have a lose $1m laying around to commission Deloitte Access Economics, but one suspects that the cost would be more than $182 billion over 10 years. Hey. Your’s and Swany’s cumulative budget deficits were more than that.

Natural disasters don’t only take lives, destroy homes, and ruin livelihoods.

You know what else takes lives, destroy homes, and ruin livelihoods? Rudd Government pink bat programs.

Rather than a climate emergency being declared, can we please declare a Kevin Rudd emergency with action number 1 being that his citizenship be cancelled under the Foreign Fighters legislation.