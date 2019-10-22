Tuesday Forum: October 22, 2019

    This needs to stay up here, tweet from DoomLord:
    First they came for the free speech activists and the journos remained quiet. Then they came for the journos and the free speech activists laughed and laughed.

    God help me, I was only 19.

    God help me, I was only 19.

    Just for one thread can we avoid Vietnam?

    There were other wars, you know.

    We could even revisit the bombing of Dresden.

    Nice new thread you got here.

    Dammit – already the V-word…

    God help me, I was only 19.

    Don’t start that.

    Did a show with John Schumann once. He was the travelling muso on the Ghan, and I was the historian doing WWII lectures.

    He made a derogatory reference to our troops in the ME at the time, and I bit back. Was on no speaking terms for the rest of the time.

