Liberty Quote
Taxation with representation ain’t so hot either.— Gerald Barzan
-
Recent Comments
- Top Ender on Tuesday Forum: October 22, 2019
- Ryan on Tuesday Forum: October 22, 2019
- Cardimona on Tuesday Forum: October 22, 2019
- Some History on Tuesday Forum: October 22, 2019
- Winston Smith on Open Forum: October 19, 2019
- Cardimona on Tuesday Forum: October 22, 2019
- Roger on Tuesday Forum: October 22, 2019
- Cardimona on Roundup 22 Oct from Prescott Valley Arizona
- Mitch M. on Open Forum: October 19, 2019
- Stimpson J. Cat on Tuesday Forum: October 22, 2019
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Tuesday Forum: October 22, 2019
- Woolfe on Tuesday Forum: October 22, 2019
- cohenite on Open Forum: October 19, 2019
- Woolfe on Tuesday Forum: October 22, 2019
- Mark from Melbourne on Open Forum: October 19, 2019
- Mark from Melbourne on Tuesday Forum: October 22, 2019
- cohenite on Open Forum: October 19, 2019
- max on Open Forum: October 19, 2019
- C.L. on Open Forum: October 19, 2019
- Roger on What to say to the media while checking their privilege
- Winston Smith on Open Forum: October 19, 2019
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: October 19, 2019
- Mother Lode on Open Forum: October 19, 2019
- Stimpson J. Cat on Open Forum: October 19, 2019
- rugbyskier on Open Forum: October 19, 2019
- stackja on What to say to the media while checking their privilege
- Phill on John Roskam on media hypocrisy
- Stimpson J. Cat on Open Forum: October 19, 2019
- Mater on Open Forum: October 19, 2019
- Mother Lode on Open Forum: October 19, 2019
-
Recent Posts
- Tuesday Forum: October 22, 2019
- What to say to the media while checking their privilege
- Premier suspends euthanasia push to condemn abattoirs
- John Roskam on media hypocrisy
- Roundup 22 Oct from Prescott Valley Arizona
- Q&A Forum: October 21, 2019
- Pyrmonter: Picketty and Saez?
- Two cheers for press freedom
- Parliamentary Sludge
- The War on Climate
- Liberty Quote
- Recycling bins
- An employment contract is not slavery
- Mixed feelings
- Scott Morrison made Instapundit!
- Professor in Social Inclusion
- Great moments in sarcasm
- Lobbing the choke point stone into the windpower pond
- It’s understandable a Eurosceptic should be sceptical
- Hayek v Mises
- For they were jolly good fellows
- Open Forum: October 19, 2019
- PDT speaks in Dallas
- Is it? Really?
- Gee, why won’t anyone invest?
- Detraining Day
- Dislocated Albo
- PDT day 1000
- Sean Stein Smith: How Are 5G and Libra Connected?
- The long-forgotten supply side needs to be recalled
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- AEI Ideas
- Alex
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Calculated Risk
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Consumer Choice Center
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- Dick Puddlecote
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Head Rambles
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Islam and Liberty Network
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Marius Kloppers
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Opinion Dominion
- Paul Johnson Archives
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Queensland Economy Watch
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- Vox CEPR Policy Portal
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Tuesday Forum: October 22, 2019
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Podium!
2nd?
This needs to stay up here, tweet from DoomLord:
First they came for the free speech activists and the journos remained quiet. Then they came for the journos and the free speech activists laughed and laughed.
Fourth?
God help me, I was only 19.
God help me, I was only 19.
Just for one thread can we avoid Vietnam?
There were other wars, you know.
We could even revisit the bombing of Dresden.
Nice new thread you got here.
1 st
Dammit – already the V-word…
Silly bloody Canadians
God help me, I was only 19.
Don’t start that.
Did a show with John Schumann once. He was the travelling muso on the Ghan, and I was the historian doing WWII lectures.
He made a derogatory reference to our troops in the ME at the time, and I bit back. Was on no speaking terms for the rest of the time.