What to say to the media while checking their privilege

Posted on 1:05 pm, October 22, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson

“What exactly do the media want to say that they can’t say already?”

“I support freedom of the press, but …”

“Do the media really care about ‘freedom’ or just their own corporate interests?”

“Freedom of the press has to be balanced against other important considerations.”

“You can’t just say anything you like in this country. There are plenty of ways we already limit press freedom.”

“You can’t shout fire in a crowded theatre.”

“If the media have nothing to hide, they have nothing to fear.”

(HT: Gideon Rozner, Pat Hannaford)

This entry was posted in Media, Sink the Fink. Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to What to say to the media while checking their privilege

  1. stackja
    #3190825, posted on October 22, 2019 at 1:22 pm

    MSM don’t have a good reputation.

  2. Roger
    #3190831, posted on October 22, 2019 at 1:26 pm

    You’re right, freedom of speech is crucial to democracy.

    Together, let’s get 18C repealed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.