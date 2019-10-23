PK on the fainting couch

Patricia Karvelas reports that this is not just any outrage.

There’s continued outrage over the offensive behaviour of students from Melbourne’s prestigious St Kevin’s College. The senior school boys were en route to a weekend sports carnival in their school uniforms when they were filmed singing a misogynist chant on a tram. The scandal has deepened today, with ten students being suspended, while the school’s headmaster has apologised and launched an investigation.

Karvelas then discussed this troubling crisis with the Director of Violence Research and Prevention at Griffith Criminology Institute. As you do when schoolboys sing a bawdy song.