From Hansard: Suspension of democracy

MP: My question is for the Prime Minister. Prime Minister can you remind the House as to the result of the May 18 election?

PM: I thank the honourable member for his question. I know how closely he is interested in electoral matters, as are all Australians. Mr Speaker, the Australian people went to the polls on May 18 of this year. Some 14,253,393 Australians cast their votes in what the opposition parties had labelled as being “the climate election”. After the votes had been tallied 5,906,875 voters had voted for the re-election of the government resulting in 77 seats. Some 4,752,160 voters voted for the ALP resulting in 68 seats. I remind the House, Mr Speaker, I remind the House …

Speaker: Order. Order. I’m trying the hear the Prime Minster’s answer.

PM: Thank you Mr Speaker. I remind the House that executive government is formed by having a majority in the House. As such it is the Coalition parties that have formed executive government, and not the opposition Mr Speaker. …

Speaker: I warn the member for Sorelosery.

PM: Now Mr Speaker, I have been very indulgent, very indulgent, with the opposition’s carrying on about the need for a “war cabinet”. But as I have said, “We are not at war”. So this morning, Mr Speaker, I was somewhat surprised to see an article by the member for Hunter in the Financial Review calling yet again for a war cabinet.

While the member for Hunter may pretend that he is calling for a war cabinet or a government of national unity, what he is calling for, Mr Speaker, what he is calling for is the suspension of democratic processes.

Government MPs: Shame. Shame. Shame.

Speaker: Members on my left. I warn the member for Youhadyourchance.

PM: Mr Speaker. Where have we heard that before? The need for ““emergency” responses such as the suspension of democratic processes.”

Manager of Opposition Business: Point of order Mr Speaker …

Speaker: The Manger of Opposition Business has nothing to say. The Prime Minister will wrap up his answer.

PM: Thank you Mr Speaker. So I say this to the Opposition, I say this. You lost the election. You had your chance to form executive government and implement your policies on the drought – whatever they may have been. But no. You were too busy trying to impoverish self-funded retirees. If people living in drought affected areas wanted your policies they would have voted for those policies and your candidates instead of Coalition candidates. There will be another election in three years time when the opposition will have another opportunity to form government, but in the meantime my government intends to continue governing.

Speaker: Time.