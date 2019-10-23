Rosa Parks shooing was a positive for peaceful bus travel

Posted on 1:54 pm, October 23, 2019 by currencylad

Israel Folau axing a positive for inclusivity, Raelene Castle says.

4 Responses to Rosa Parks shooing was a positive for peaceful bus travel

  1. Arnost
    #3191777, posted on October 23, 2019 at 2:09 pm

    Maybe having quotas to include some sheilas (#) in the Wallabies will also be good for inclusivity (##).

    # (I won’t discriminate so trans or any of the other 97 variants OK)
    ## (Let’s face it … it can’t hurt at the moment!)

  2. Roger
    #3191782, posted on October 23, 2019 at 2:19 pm

    Castle criticised Folau for “putting his religious views before the sport.”

    She’s also labelled parts of the Bible as “hate speech”.

    What exactly does she want…to censor the Bible and compel Christians who play rugby to public silence on the most important element of thir lives?

    Remember when the Prog-Left just wanted pluralism, live and let live? It appears that was only a strategic step in their march towards control of public life.

  3. Caveman
    #3191783, posted on October 23, 2019 at 2:19 pm

    Get your heads out of each other’s arses and just let the man play sport!
    Will be the cheapest loss RA will ever have.

  4. DaveR
    #3191806, posted on October 23, 2019 at 2:50 pm

    Raelene so clearly displays why the current clean-out of senior Rugby management has to go a lot, lot further.

