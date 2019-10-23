The Triggs Effect

The virus spreads:
… two were charged under a Connecticut State law that criminalizes ridiculing “any person or class of people on account of creed, religion, color, denomination, nationality, or race.” The misdemeanor is punishable by up to 30 days in jail, a fine of $50, or both.
That magic word of ridicule. Put all the comedians in jail!
But apparently/allegedly, a:
Let’s see what happens if persons who are non white use the same language.
At least in the US, there is defence referencing the 1st amendment to the US Constitution. Watch this case go all the way up to the US Supreme Court.
Sadly, no such defence exists here in Oz. But at least the Australian journalist industrial complex is looking after themselves seeking privilege and protection. Shame their interest in “freedom” does not extend to the rest of us.
I was also wondering if the qwerty cake nazis will now condemn this restaurant for denying service to three women:
Minnesota Not-So-Nice: Trump-Supporting Women Called ‘Terrorists’ and Thrown Out of Minneapolis Cafe (22 Oct)
I think that is worse than “ridiculing”. Calling people terrorists and baby killers is highly offensive, especially when the victims are trying to save babies not kill them.
Ah, who am I fooling? The Left will just be hypocrites again. Some animals are more equal than others.
They will be issuing special license to be a comedian soon.
Similar to the special license you need before you can be a journalist.
Do we seek consistency from the creed that killed 100 million people and continues destroying lives apace; a creed that hates the freedoms that have brought billions out of poverty? Hypocrisy is the smallest of the sins of the creed that relies on neurosis and delusion to satisfy its lust for power.
This dilemma has been explained many times by the ABCs laté set. It’s ok to vilify “up”the social ladder (that’s humorous) but not “down”. Easy really. The minority decides who should be offended .
Privilege levelled.
“Judge them by their character”, someone suggested.
What about when black people call white people ‘cracker’. Rap
artistsbeasts call police ‘pigs’.
What about all this talk about ‘white privilege’? What about when a non-white spits out the word ‘white’ with venom, making it an expression of contempt and hatred.
What about the fact that even the most benightedly ignorant Judge, blindly groping about in the impenetrable gloom between their ears, would be able to recognise that you would not be able to make a program called ‘Dear Black People’.