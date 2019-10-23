The Triggs Effect

The virus spreads:

That magic word of ridicule. Put all the comedians in jail!

But apparently/allegedly, a:

Let’s see what happens if persons who are non white use the same language.

At least in the US, there is defence referencing the 1st amendment to the US Constitution. Watch this case go all the way up to the US Supreme Court.

Sadly, no such defence exists here in Oz. But at least the Australian journalist industrial complex is looking after themselves seeking privilege and protection. Shame their interest in “freedom” does not extend to the rest of us.