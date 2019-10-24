No special privilege for journalists

Here is Peter Greste doing a clayton’s appeal for special privilege – the appeal for special privilege when you’re not appealing for special privilege.

In the debates on press freedom, a lot of the media’s critics tend to dismiss journalists as pleading for special privileges. … That may be true but the politicians’ language is also a form of misdirection seeking to portray journalists as a self-appointed elite. The comments also invite scorn from everybody else. They focus our attention on the individuals rather than the issue at stake. The danger of that approach — pointed out in a 2014 Harvard Law Review paper by academic Sonja West — is that it undermines the special watchdog role a free press plays in our democracy — a role that assumes there are times when exposing wrongdoing trumps the secrecy used to cover it up.

The “special watchdog role a free press plays”. Oh please. That’s just crap. Those numpties watched two decades of national security laws being passed, year in and year out in plain sight, and only now realise that they too may be bound by those laws? What were the Canberra press gallery journalists doing? Oh yes, that’s what they were doing – climate change, safe schools, scoring cheap political points, promoting the Finkelstein review …

It used to be relatively easy to identify a journalist; it was someone who produced news for a newspaper or broadcaster. But in our digital age, anybody with a keyboard and internet connection can publish stories, and it becomes infuriatingly difficult to distinguish between who should be protected and who is a ratbag (or a spy) hiding behind a job title.

Yep. Infuriating. Any ratbag with a keyboard and internet connection can be a journalist. Oh. Wait. That’s me.

Like every good rent-seeker Greste wants a closed shop. He proposes amending s 122.5 of the Criminal Code:

It is a defence to a prosecution for an offence by a person against this Division that the person communicated, removed, held or otherwise dealt with the relevant information in the person’s capacity as a person engaged in the business of reporting news, presenting current affairs or expressing editorial or other content in news media, and: (a) at that time, the person reasonably believed that engaging in that conduct was in the public interest (see subsection (7)); or (b) the person: (i) was, at that time, a member of the administrative staff of an entity that was engaged in the business of reporting news, presenting current affairs or expressing editorial or other content in news media; and (ii) acted under the direction of a journalist, editor or lawyer who was also a member of the staff of the entity, and who reasonably believed that engaging in that conduct was in the public interest

What does Greste say next?

Notice that the statute does not define journalist; it doesn’t even use the term. It focuses on what the person is doing, and so it ­implies that anybody who meets the standards set out in the law is able to use the defence.

Okay – obviously didn’t read the provisions of the Act himself. But moving along.

With a minor adjustment, this could provide the way forward. Logically, the law should focus on what a journalist actually believed — not what a judge might believe months or possibly years later.

That does seem sensible enough – I might have more sympathy if Peter Greste could point to actual prosecutions where the judge had not considered motive and intent as being important.

But then:

That’s why we also recognised that to qualify for legal protection, the work needs to meet certain professional standards. There is no reason the law can’t include a set of tests, asking whether reporting is accurate, whether the person has tried to verify facts and information, whether it is balanced and fair, and so on. The standards should necessarily be high; after all, we are talking about giving someone the right to avoid prosecution for ­exposing issues that are otherwise protected under national security legislation, but that would also give the public confidence that the journalism is worth protecting.

Reading between the lines (see what I did there) it looks to me that our journalists friends want special privilege for themselves, but still want Mordy to take out Bolt.