The AFR has found another comedy writer

I miss the late Peter Ruehl – satirist at the AFR for many years. He had a dry wickedly funny writing style. Today, however, the AFR published a laugh-out-loud comedian.

Kevin Rudd.

Who could ever have known the man had talent … for comedy.

It was then that Ken Henry and his team of technical and financial advisers convinced our cabinet that a public build of full fibre-to-the-premises represented the best option for taxpayers. I vividly remember the day when Ken stunned us all with his panel’s recommendation. For a pro-market guy like me, the decision to establish a new state-owned enterprise to commence the single largest infrastructure project in Australian history was not taken lightly.

Kevin Rudd? A pro-market guy? The Kevin Rudd?

Anyway – still can’t help himself. He also has a serve at da evil Murdoch Press.

Anyone who read Murdoch’s newspapers at that time would have struggled to spot the real news between the partisan hit-jobs on Labor and preaching about how “Australia needs Tony”.

Except for one small problem. Rudd is talking about events that occurred in 2008. Abbott became opposition leader in December 2009.

For a man who had a reputation as a micro-manager, facts and details just weren’t his thing.