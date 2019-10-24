War on drugs has officially gone to the dogs

An unnamed senior constable has told the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission (LECC) hearing into last year’s Splendour in the Grass debacle that he was just following the lead of a dog. That’s not a comedic exaggeration. He testified that he established “reasonable belief” based on what the sniffer dog indicated. Which means that reasonable belief in New South Wales is now determined by the only members of the state’s police force that go to work naked after a tin of Meaty Bites. Another female officer admitted to Chief Commissioner Michael Adams QC that she bungled the maths and simply ‘guesstimated’ the quantities of drugs found on patrons – in one case inflating the amount in an official statement of “facts” (for a magistrate) by eight times. In case you wondered, 92 percent of strip-searches at the festival found nothing. That’s because sniffer dogs are as reliable as the mail order X-Ray specs that used to be advertised in comic books.
Returning to human officers … One of them conducted 19 strip searches (discovering a single transgressor). A 16 year-old girl was illegally searched – that is admitted – but no illicit substances were found. She described her harrowing experience to the Commission:
She was told to go to the corner of a tent where a female police officer put on a pair of rubber gloves.
The officer first told her to take her denim jacket and denim shorts off and she was then told to take off her lace leotard.
BRC said while she thought she would be patted down, it soon became clear she would be strip-searched.
“At that point I realised I was going to have to get naked,” she said.
“I couldn’t believe this was happening to me. I could not stop crying. I was completely humiliated.”
The girl said she was told to take off her underwear and even lift up a pantyliner for the officer to inspect.
“She told me to squat on the ground. She then squatted down and looked underneath me.”
After finding nothing, she says the officer said: “OK that’s all good, now you can get dressed.”
The question is always asked so let’s get to it: ‘Mmm. That’s most unfortunate but if empowering police to strip citizens and search their naked bodies saves just one life, isn’t it worth it?’
The answer: no. It wouldn’t be worth it if they saved 500 lives. Or a thousand.
The more important question: will any of these police officers be charged with sexual assault or other crimes?
Terrible. Terrible. Currency lad is right. These kids should be allowed to do what they like. And when the festival is over parents should be rung up and told to pick up the bodies at the entrance to the event.
Really why are we so squeamish and mushy about dead or injured kids?? They know the go. Why do we feel responsible?
Most of my life I have had sympathy for the police, always thinking that they had a hard job and we needed them to avoid anarchy. I no longer have that sympathy the police are their own worst enemies and get more and more like the gestapo every day.
Thank you for this, CL.
That poor girl. Absolutely disgraceful behaviour by police. Leave the attendees alone. If someone chooses to take an illicit substance, it’s their choice. Go and focus your resources where they’re needed, instead of intimidating young people trying to have a bit of fun
You are killing it C.L.
I hope you actually are at the bar or run for Parliament one day.
That is astonishing and shocking.
Why we aren’t having civil unrest over the police sexually assaulting young women is mind blowing. If this doesn’t make you respect for the police you have no values other than a worship of “order”, whatever the hell that means.
[Then compare the bloke in the UKL who got convicted for sexual assault for touching a girl virtually the same age…ON THE ARM, but he was a civilian].
(Posted my mistake on the open thread):
The longer I’m away from the US, the more I miss the place. The Fourth Amendment:
“[t]he right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.”
We could do worse than adopt the First and Fourth. But, hey, this is Australia, where we do what we’re told, even if it means some rubber-gloved invert feeling up your 16-year-old daughter on the recommendation of a dog.
Jock, if parents do their jobs properly, they won’t need to collect their kids’ corpses.
What’s so hard about teaching your kids
1/ Let everyone else take the pills/mushrooms/whatever first, and give then 30 minutes to see if they’re falling down dead.
2/ Avoid pills and stick with pot. You’ll enjoy a better sort of music, won’t spend all night dehydrating and making pointlessly repetitive dance moves.
Further parental counsel available on request.
A hard job for a police officer to have to strip search, part of their duties though.
The festivals attract drugs and druggies and authorities have to deal with it the best way they can and stop those stupid kids killing themselves.
What is the rate of success for sniffer dogs in such a context?
I suspect it is very low, in which case police can’t argue that identification of a person by such a dog grants them reasonable suspicion, the legal ground upon which they can conduct a strip search.
They can deal with it by fucking right off and becoming productive members of society, you know, like being a farmer, a miner, a builder, a taxi driver, a script writer or a graphic designer perhaps.
“The festivals attract drugs and druggies…” More so, they are meant to. These festival organizers make money out of the drug culture. The music, lights and every other aspect of these events is enhancing drug use. They should be fined for any drugs are found on the site. They hire the site, they run the business, they are responsible.
It would stop immediately with an enforced financial penalty. It is all about money.
Jock is 100% right. This is the abnegation of responsibility by society for their young. The police are doing their job.
It has zero to do with drug testing. It is just a fruphy so they can keep their drug/music festivals going.