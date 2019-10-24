Wind fanciers reject the “choke point” challenge

Recently I posted a report from Renew Economy celebrating the achievement of wind power matching brown coal in the September quarter. In the comments I raised the choke point issue and suggested that this would defeat the best efforts of the wind and the sun and collapse the grid if we lose any more coal-fired capacity. This is contested in comments by people who know more about the system than I do at present and Cats with expertise in this area are invited to have a look and provide more comments here and/or there.

Renew Economy looks like an essential site to visit to keep up to date with claims and developments in the industry. From their point of view it is “all systems go” to get rid of coal. They hate Snowy 2.0 as well!

Cats are invited to check all the items on this site because it is a very slick and convincing PR exercise that we have to match to win the war of ideas in public debate.

Australia has been warned against the introduction of capacity markets as a way to stimulate new investment in new electricity generation, with the head of a leading demand response technology company labelling them as effective subsidies for fossil fuel companies. The warning came from Sara Bell, CEO of UK-based demand response start-up Tempus Energy, which has run successful legal challenges against the introduction of capacity markets in the UK and in Europe. Bell says that the best solution is to help energy users participate in in the energy market through demand response. “The idea that (a capacity market) it might be a good idea to subsidise fossil fuels is ludicrous. Why would you take cash from consumers and hand it to polluters when you could take cash from polluters and hand it to consumers?” Bell told the All Energy conference in Melbourne.

The South Australia state government has re-launched its search for a new electricity supplier after being forced to go back to the market following the failure of the much-touted solar tower and molten salt storage project in Port Augusta.

AEMO report on the international situation re the advance of RE.

Key international insights on renewable integration.

Parts of Australia are already experiencing some of the highest levels of wind and solar generation

in the world, including one of the highest levels of residential solar PV.

• Synchronously interconnected8 power systems have operated for periods where wind and solar energy

was larger than demand – including Denmark (157%) and South Australia (142%).

• Island power systems9 have operated at high levels of wind and solar generation relative to demand –

Ireland (85%), Tasmania (70%), and Great Britain (67%).

• Australia is achieving these very high levels while at the forefront of connecting wind and solar generation

in areas with low system strength.

• Australia has one of the highest penetrations of residential solar in the world (20% of homes). The most

comparable international system, in terms of both the penetration and impact of residential solar on

system operation, is the island of Oahu in Hawaii.