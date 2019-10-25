American political entertainment is without parallel

Here is a story, naturally from a non-American source, natually The Daily Mail, about Congresswoman Katie Hill which they title, “Shocking photos of Congresswoman Katie Hill are revealed as she’s seen NAKED showing off Nazi-era tattoo while smoking a bong, kissing her female staffer and posing nude on ‘wife sharing’ sites”. Aside from salacious, it is also illegal since she is cavorting with one of her staff members.

And then from the other side of the aisle, there is this: Turns Out “Pierre Delecto” Approved Of Various Tweets Criticizing Republicans In The Senate, And Elsewhere. What the name “Pierre Delecto” means is unknown although there are suggestions, but what is know is that this was a secret (till now) twitter account held by Mitt Romney, who as we know once ran for president as a Republican. You can say he would have been better than Obama, but there is little else you can now say in his favour, other than because he lost, Donald Trump is now president.

American politics is a vast expanse, providing immense entertainment to the rest of us. Ancient Rome was known for its excesses but we’re right up there with the best of them. If it weren’t so serious you might even find it funny.