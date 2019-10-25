Hooroo Gurus

Incredible scenes at Ayers Rock today as hundreds of people from around Australia and the world line up five-wide to ascend the beloved monolith before a climbing ban comes into force tomorrow. I don’t have the expertise to comment usefully on how “sacred” the rock is to the local Aborigines and certainly have no wish to gratuitously mock their beliefs. But here’s a prediction: the climbers will be back and they’ll be welcomed. The ban is a Karl Stefanovic goodbye: a highly publicised rupture that creates both huge interest in what’s been relinquished and a compelling economic imperative for restoration. Safety and behavioural protocols will have to be stricter to protect lives, limbs and sensibilities. Aboriginal overseers will need training and a fee per trek imposed. After that, off you go. This was as much about control as it was about sacrality. If planned all along, my compliments to initiators on their commercial acumen. Good luck.
The truth is incontrovertible. Malice may attack it and ignorance may deride it, but in the end, there it is.— Winston Churchill
Australians must never get brainwashed into thinking this rock can never be climbed again.
The law must and will be changed.
Basic sales technique. Drive up demand.
The old elders whom have passed on said the rock is not the sacred site, it’s certain caves around the rock and it was ok to climb it.
I suspect it’s accidental commerciality rather than a cunning plan
I’ve climbed it twice, back in the 80s. All the arguments for closing it are bullshit and I hope it comes back to bite them with a massive drop in tourism.
Might as well close of all the other surrounding areas as well. Surely they too must be sacred and not to be trodden on by white fella.
Adam Giles predicted on Credlin recently that it would reopen in 18 months, probably run by the people who do Bridge Climb
If it reopens then they look like liars with no scruples. May not bother them of course.
The TO’s never had a problem with climbing Ayers Rock in the past.
I climbed The Rock in 1977 flew in a dawn magnificent sight and site not a thing around just a corrugated iron little shed selling a few postcards and a few T-shirts some said I climbed the Rock others said I didn’t climb the Rock the Sunbather has this one-diversity is our strength
Sorry curruncy lad but you are way off.
It will not open again as it was closed by Parks Australia who, as publc servants, will not lose a cent
The corruption and rot is so deep around the rock and Yulara and indeed the NT and Australia it willnot open again.
On the contrary acactivists will now close other sites as they have already done in many areas…..especially the Kimberleys.
I was working with a left wng tour guide at the rock…….I kid you not when I say you must be left wing or submit to leftism to get accreditation there and we had this little conversation privately.
Me.
This closure, most of the black fellas wouldn’t care either way.
Him.
Maybe they do but they didn’t expect this win.
Me.
That’s if you consider Parks Australia closing the climb a win for aboriginals
One does wonder at how many of the “don’t climb the sacred rock” brigade have climbed St. Pauls or St. Peters or even touched Stonehenge back in the day and didn’t give a rat’s.
Yes, but Parks Australia do the bidding of what the local Aborigines decide they want. Closure trolling is just a passing fad.
The idea that it will never be climbed again is, of course, complete nonsense.
No they don’t CL.
They do not do the bidding of the aborigines at all.
If they did the bidding of the local aborigines they’d permanently running to the grog shop and for smokes.
They tell those people what to want.
Local abos?
Most of the so called elders are from Sydney unis.
Anyone who has gone inside any church as a tourist is on par with the climbing of the alleged sacred Ayers Rock
they don’t need to have climbed a tower
and unlike AA’s rocks churches were built by men for a sacred purpose
at best those claiming trees hills rocks water holes are re-purposing nature
and quite frankly I don’t believe the half if it
The Ganges is a sacred river
Aboriginals used to climb the rock.
I’ve seen kids swimming in Maggie Springs.
The trouble there, notafan, is that historical churches tout for profane sticky-beaks. They need the money. The Sistine Chapel was close to wrecked by tourists.
I think that’s an overstatement. Obviously there is a school of thought amongst Aborigines that closure trolling is good for their cause and the public servants have been very receptive to that. You can’t grow your bailiwick by closing all of it. That’s why I say it’s a passing fad.
It’s not an overstatement at all CL
The community at the rock is as drug and alcohol ridfled shit hole as any f them.
That’s why you are not allowed near it or to fly over it.
Whatever PA is doing has SFA to do with the wishes of local people.
That is true where there is a fee to enter C L but in Catholic churches that is very rare
Florence has two such, the Siena Duomo , The Sistine Chapel are part of the very few I can think of that charge a fee, the rest are free.
I guess my point is still that there is no difference to ‘climbing’ a rock that walking and gawking inside a church