How would you say ‘get stuffed’ in French?

It needs to be said in French for the pretentious, self serving gas bags that are members of the Australian political-journalistic elite.

Take SMH and AGE Chief Political Correspondent David Crowe and his latest missive this morning. Yes, Crowe is that knob standing smack bang front and centre in this image. And no it is not an accident that Mark Riley and Malcolm Farr are to his immediate left.

But what did Crowe write today:

No single meeting can decide an entire election campaign but a dinner in Newcastle in June last year certainly influenced the outcome at the ballot box many months later.

Did it? Really? Does Crowe offer any evidence in support of his thesis? Nope. Those disagreeing with Crowe must obviously be deniers of some sort. But here’s Crowe’s thesis.

Clive Palmer has dinner with Brian Burston. Burston and Palmer do a deal to allow Palmer to recreate the UAP as party that whilst with the letter of electoral laws is not within the (Crowe interpreted) spirit and vibe, of electoral laws. Palmer and UAP candidates run for Parliament. Palmer, through UAP, spends over $50m on political advertising to change the votes of the great unwashed. Spending, while not illegal, is against the (Crowe interpreted) spirit and vibe. Such spending were it were up to Crowe and other elites would be illegal. But Palmer spent the money and bish-bosh-bash. Abracadabra. The Labor Government that Australia deserved and Crowe desired did not form.

Oh the travesty. How could it be.

It was not the policies of the ALP. It was not the messengers of the ALP. It was Clive Palmer’s dinner with Brian Burston that prevented Australia getting the government it deserved, and deserved good and hard.

If only Palmer did not spend that money and if only the great unwashed and uneducated followed the recommended line of the SMH, AGE, ABC, Guardian, Australia would now be in nirvana.

What has Palmer bought? He helped to prevent a Labor victory, a tax agenda that would cost him money and a climate change policy that would hurt his coal interests. The degree to which he helped can be disputed. The fact of the help cannot. It is too soon to calculate the return on his investment.

Those poor stupid citizens who would have voted for Labor were it not for Palmer’s dinner and Palmer’s spending. They would have been better off under Labor’s tax agenda and climate policies. The voters knew it. Palmer knew it. Crowe certainly knew it. All that spending to convince citizens to vote against the interests of inner city elites. Oh the criminality.

But here is the rub. All these journalists who are complaining about the “right to know”, they don’t want you to know. They want you to be dependent on them and to obey.

And for a bunch of people who constantly complain about the declining economics of “public interest journalism” to then complain about people spending money to advertise with their employers to fund such journalism, and then complain. They don’t want the right to know. They don’t want public interest journalism. They want to be public servants.