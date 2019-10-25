How would you say ‘get stuffed’ in French?
It needs to be said in French for the pretentious, self serving gas bags that are members of the Australian political-journalistic elite.
Take SMH and AGE Chief Political Correspondent David Crowe and his latest missive this morning. Yes, Crowe is that knob standing smack bang front and centre in this image. And no it is not an accident that Mark Riley and Malcolm Farr are to his immediate left.
But what did Crowe write today:
No single meeting can decide an entire election campaign but a dinner in Newcastle in June last year certainly influenced the outcome at the ballot box many months later.
Did it? Really? Does Crowe offer any evidence in support of his thesis? Nope. Those disagreeing with Crowe must obviously be deniers of some sort. But here’s Crowe’s thesis.
Clive Palmer has dinner with Brian Burston. Burston and Palmer do a deal to allow Palmer to recreate the UAP as party that whilst with the letter of electoral laws is not within the (Crowe interpreted) spirit and vibe, of electoral laws. Palmer and UAP candidates run for Parliament. Palmer, through UAP, spends over $50m on political advertising to change the votes of the great unwashed. Spending, while not illegal, is against the (Crowe interpreted) spirit and vibe. Such spending were it were up to Crowe and other elites would be illegal. But Palmer spent the money and bish-bosh-bash. Abracadabra. The Labor Government that Australia deserved and Crowe desired did not form.
Oh the travesty. How could it be.
It was not the policies of the ALP. It was not the messengers of the ALP. It was Clive Palmer’s dinner with Brian Burston that prevented Australia getting the government it deserved, and deserved good and hard.
If only Palmer did not spend that money and if only the great unwashed and uneducated followed the recommended line of the SMH, AGE, ABC, Guardian, Australia would now be in nirvana.
What has Palmer bought? He helped to prevent a Labor victory, a tax agenda that would cost him money and a climate change policy that would hurt his coal interests. The degree to which he helped can be disputed. The fact of the help cannot. It is too soon to calculate the return on his investment.
Those poor stupid citizens who would have voted for Labor were it not for Palmer’s dinner and Palmer’s spending. They would have been better off under Labor’s tax agenda and climate policies. The voters knew it. Palmer knew it. Crowe certainly knew it. All that spending to convince citizens to vote against the interests of inner city elites. Oh the criminality.
But here is the rub. All these journalists who are complaining about the “right to know”, they don’t want you to know. They want you to be dependent on them and to obey.
And for a bunch of people who constantly complain about the declining economics of “public interest journalism” to then complain about people spending money to advertise with their employers to fund such journalism, and then complain. They don’t want the right to know. They don’t want public interest journalism. They want to be public servants.
David crowing?
Izzat the Canberra Farknacle Choir?
It’s just ridiculous.
US economy has done well, NK is on board with keeping their missiles to themselves and US troops are not to be deployed to useless wars, and other good outcomes so far from Trump’s presidency.
But SMH won’t tell us any of that, only that Trump is vile, a Hitler. You simply can’t believe these journalists but must look online to get some truth.
A cunning array of stunts.
David Crowe editor of what was once a must read for business. Now it is but a pale shadow of its former self. Similarly the Age and other once great mast heads that all drank the kool aid and went woke
Mainstream journalism is dead. None of these people and those following in their footsteps have any idea about truth, honesty, balance or facts.
I have almost completed a reading of David Crowe’s book on the last election – a huge feat, since the intricacies of Canberra politics are bat-shit boring. But the book was given to me, so I thought I might as well read it.
What it does perfectly illustrate – is that the Canberra bubble is a cess pool of shifting alliances. We all know this – but journos like Crowe believe it is of earth-shattering importance. Simply confirms that the public horror re Canberra is SO warranted.
Yes, indeed. If you want to “know” something… Well, there have never been more news and information sources available at any time in history. That is not what this is about. The journos are not concerned about you not “knowing” something.
Instead, they want the monopoly to inform.
Yes, indeed. They want their monopoly to be backed by government patrolled barrier to entry – the only way to make that monopoly stick. That is just to ensure there is position and status of journos as a group, though. It still leaves the risk to them individually. To resolve the risk-issue, ideally, they’d work for the government.
As public servants, they would be able to completely ignore their audience and write for themselves and their overlords, give themselves awards, engage in meaningless discussions within a narrow band of their various socialist ideological strands. It provides them with a safe, predictable hierarchical, intellectual ladder they can climb as a career – not based on something as unpredictable and fickle as how their work is actually judged by the great unwashed. That won’t do. You can’t control that. You cannot build a career on that.
And who should be included in the group of “journalist”? Watch them where they stand politically, drawing a circle tightly around their own feet.