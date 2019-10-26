Australian Governments – Take a Bow

Australian Governments should take a bow. When it comes to the World Bank measure of ease of doing business, Australia came in ….. drum roll please …. 14th.
That’s right. When it comes to an activity (business) that feeds it (government), Australian Governments are …. not world class.
But that’s ok. It’s only New Zealand that came in first. And those bastions of “socialism”, Norway and Sweden coming in ahead of Oz also.
See the chart below —- Australia is not even on it.
Australians all let us rejoice for we are young and over regulated.
With golden soil and wealth from redistribution, our home is girt by red and green tape.
This World Bank study looks at a number of factors related to starting a business. Here are the highlights for Australia.
- getting electricity – 62nd.
- trading across borders – 106th.
- protecting minority investors – 57th.
Not bad eh. Where is the Treasurer’s media announcement?
Bit hard to get excited really. The spread in that top group is about 5% we will be just outside that. What is the useful order of accuracy of the study? Its going to be a liveable city effort and have quite a bit of subjective stuff. With 150 plus countries in the world we sit in the top 10 percentile according to somebody. Must do better, noted.
Probably Vic dragging us down
A useful contribution to the discussion of over-regulation in Australia, by Kurt Wallace of the IPA:
Regulatory Dark Matter: How Unaccountable Regulators Subvert Democracy By Imposing Red Tape Without Transparency
Info at https://ipa.org.au/publications-ipa/media-releases/reign-in-regulators-to-cut-red-tape
Report at https://ipa.org.au/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/IPA-Report-Regulatory-Dark-Matter-How-Unaccountable-Regulators-Subvert-Democracy-by-Imposing-Red-Tape-without-Transparency.pdf
You may expect me to say this but I believe Australia should be placed further down thee scale.
When everything from the tyranny of distance and general lack of motivation from afeeling of hopelessness and apathy from employees and other cultural factors are taken in such as the outside of business living expenses blah blah etc etc, we’d be well down the graph.
IPA has been counting and reporting on regulations for years. Wake me up when the govt does something. Now I recall in NSW 1975 they repealed a 100yr old law that prohibited washing beer barrels within 50 yards of a main street.