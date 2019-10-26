Australian Governments – Take a Bow

Australian Governments should take a bow. When it comes to the World Bank measure of ease of doing business, Australia came in ….. drum roll please …. 14th.

That’s right. When it comes to an activity (business) that feeds it (government), Australian Governments are …. not world class.

But that’s ok. It’s only New Zealand that came in first. And those bastions of “socialism”, Norway and Sweden coming in ahead of Oz also.

See the chart below —- Australia is not even on it.

Australians all let us rejoice for we are young and over regulated. With golden soil and wealth from redistribution, our home is girt by red and green tape.

This World Bank study looks at a number of factors related to starting a business. Here are the highlights for Australia.

getting electricity – 62nd.

trading across borders – 106th.

protecting minority investors – 57th.

Not bad eh. Where is the Treasurer’s media announcement?

Here’s the whole report if you want to read it.