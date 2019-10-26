Jumpy Jim

Posted on 10:44 am, October 26, 2019 by currencylad

Corrupt sleazeball James Clapper finds out he’s now being investigated for treason:

4 Responses to Jumpy Jim

  1. mh
    #3194074, posted on October 26, 2019 at 11:00 am

    George Papadopoulos
    @GeorgePapa19
    Clapper has gone awfully silent since his month long adventure in Australia where he discussed how to cover up both his and Australia’s involvement in spying on me and others. Remember his testimony to Congress. “I never heard of Papadopoulos.” His perjury is going to come back.

    3:52 PM – Oct 21, 2019

  2. bemused
    #3194087, posted on October 26, 2019 at 11:16 am

    Let’s hope that this is just the beginning of a long overdue cleansing of the swamp vermin.

  3. Leigh Lowe
    #3194092, posted on October 26, 2019 at 11:27 am

    The self-assured belligerence of the last three years from Crapper has totally evaporated.

  4. Dr Fred Lenin
    #3194095, posted on October 26, 2019 at 11:35 am

    The final findings are locked in the Directors safe to be published at the end of th enquiry . A whistleblower informs me the finding will exonorate all the guilty parties entirely. (This is in keeping with nnormal procedure in interdeparmental enquiries ). Nothinng to see here, Move alon please .

