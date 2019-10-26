Open Forum: October 26, 2019

Posted on 12:01 am, October 26, 2019 by Sinclair Davidson
  2. Mark A
    #3193795, posted on October 26, 2019 at 12:02 am

  3. zyconoclast
    #3193796, posted on October 26, 2019 at 12:03 am

  4. Mark A
    #3193797, posted on October 26, 2019 at 12:03 am

  5. zyconoclast
    #3193801, posted on October 26, 2019 at 12:11 am

  8. zyconoclast
    #3193812, posted on October 26, 2019 at 12:25 am

    'Thank you for letting him crash the party': Prince Harry makes a surprise appearance at Meghan's gender equality round-table after driving her to Windsor Castle in an electric car

    Meghan has joined The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and One Young World to look at how young leaders are driving meaningful change for empowering women.

    The mother-of-one, 38, donned a red Boss leather pencil skirt – the same worn by Queen Letizia of Spain in South Korea yesterday – as she arrived at the event in Harry’s electric Audi E-Tron.

    The couple are talking with young leaders running projects and ventures that support equality and inclusion in countries such as South Africa, Nigeria, Iraq, Malawi and Bangladesh.

    Meghan told guests: ‘In terms of gender equality, which is something I have championed for a long time, I think that conversation can’t happen without men being a part of it.

    ‘So for this reason it made complete sense to let him (Harry) join today so thank you for letting him crash the party.’

  9. areff
    #3193817, posted on October 26, 2019 at 12:35 am

  10. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3193818, posted on October 26, 2019 at 12:36 am

  11. Rafe Champion
    #3193819, posted on October 26, 2019 at 12:36 am

  12. Rafe Champion
    #3193822, posted on October 26, 2019 at 12:39 am

  13. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #3193832, posted on October 26, 2019 at 12:53 am

    IZIZ wives seek Australian control orders

    The wives of Izlomic State fighters being held in Syria have made an extraordinary offer to the ­government, volunteering to be placed under the most onerous conditions of Australia’s control order regime if repatriated.

    A formal proposal to the governme­nt was made this week by lawyers representing at least 11 women and 25 children trapped in the Al-Hawl camp, offering for them to be placed on control order­s with their consent.

    Under that offer, all women and children older than 14 could be restricted from associating with certain people, visiting particula­r locations, banned from accessing social media and be subject to strict reporting requirements and curfews if they return to Australia

    There is nothing in the proposal that would stop them from being charged or prosecuted for any offence, and the Australian Federal Police would still be able to investigate any crimes they may have committed — including via formal interviews — while the control order was in place.

    Just seven people in Australia have been subject to a control order since the regime was introduced in 2005.

    The Weekend Australian understands all of the women from Melbourne in the camp, along with some from Sydney, have formally­ agreed that the proposal be made.

    From the Oz. Can’t you just see the legal dogfight that will begin once they are all back home, in Australia?
    They only agreed to those orders to get out of Syria, those orders take no account of their civil rights…

