Media hypocrisy exposed.

To this observer and keen follower of the Pell saga, the snap brought to mind something more than the sisterhood of strong women we hear so much about. Rather, it suggested the involvement of feministas, some ex-Catholics and all social justice warriors, who have been intimately involved in the getting of Pell. It might be opined, and certainly should be explored, whether and to what extent a certain kind of feminist imbued with anti-clerical sentiment has been hovering in the background since the get-go.

To be clear – I haven’t read beyond this paragraph. Like all good libertarians I love a good conspiracy theory, but I’m just not convinced that there is going to be a “feminista” angle to the Pell case. But so what? But for what happens next, this would a story about nothing.

The Age and SMH have picked up on Collits’ piece and published an “investigative” article.

An article published in the conservative journal Quadrant which casts aspersions on female judges involved in the George Pell case is likely in contempt of court, legal experts have said. In the piece published last week, failed Australian Conservatives candidate Paul Collits alleged the case against Cardinal Pell was partly driven by a cabal of feminists including former prime minister Julia Gillard.

Okay – those are the facts.

The Supreme Court of Victoria and the Office of Public Prosecutions declined to comment on the Quadrant article, which was titled George Pell and the SJW Fembots (SJW = social justice warrior, a pejorative term for advocates of social progress).

The Age/SMH reported the article to the Office of Public Prosecutions and the Supreme Court of Victoria for contempt of court.

Now I don’t want to get into a debate about “feminista” conspiracies and what constitutes scandalising the court – but I do want to point out that the Age and SMH are participating in the so-called Your Right to Know campaign. *

You deserve the truth about decisions, mistakes and wrongdoing that happen behind closed doors. Australians expect that we live in a country where powerful people are held accountable for their actions, and that those who speak out are not punished. The media plays a vital role in telling the public what’s really going on. But journalists and whistleblowers in Australia live in fear of criminal charges, police raids and damaging court battles that threaten their professional careers and personal freedom.

So how does dobbing competitor publications to the authorities fit within that right to know?

*In fact there is an op-ed today on that very issue.

Update: thefrollickingmole in the thread:

I’ve emailed their campaign direct to see if they wish to explain this apparent contradiction…

[email protected]

It appears one of the signatories for your campaign just actively dobbed a media report they disagreed with into the courts for prosecution.

Would you like to explain exactly how this fits in with your campaign for free and open reporting without fear of prosecution?

Especially in light of their own editorial today.

Changes the media industry wants

The right to challenge a warrant to be used for a police raid against a journalist Exemptions for journalists from some national security laws Stronger protections for public sector whistleblowers A more open approach to Freedom of Information Curbs on the government stamping papers as “secret” to prevent their release Defamation law reform

Exactly why should you get support when you are happy to use the law as a cudgel against another media outlet because it challenges a narrative or takes a “wrong” position??

I look forward to your response.