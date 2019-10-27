Media hypocrisy exposed.

My attention has been drawn to a piece by Paul Collits at Quadrant Online:
To this observer and keen follower of the Pell saga, the snap brought to mind something more than the sisterhood of strong women we hear so much about. Rather, it suggested the involvement of feministas, some ex-Catholics and all social justice warriors, who have been intimately involved in the getting of Pell. It might be opined, and certainly should be explored, whether and to what extent a certain kind of feminist imbued with anti-clerical sentiment has been hovering in the background since the get-go.
To be clear – I haven’t read beyond this paragraph. Like all good libertarians I love a good conspiracy theory, but I’m just not convinced that there is going to be a “feminista” angle to the Pell case. But so what? But for what happens next, this would a story about nothing.
The Age and SMH have picked up on Collits’ piece and published an “investigative” article.
An article published in the conservative journal Quadrant which casts aspersions on female judges involved in the George Pell case is likely in contempt of court, legal experts have said.
In the piece published last week, failed Australian Conservatives candidate Paul Collits alleged the case against Cardinal Pell was partly driven by a cabal of feminists including former prime minister Julia Gillard.
Okay – those are the facts.
The Supreme Court of Victoria and the Office of Public Prosecutions declined to comment on the Quadrant article, which was titled George Pell and the SJW Fembots (SJW = social justice warrior, a pejorative term for advocates of social progress).
The Age/SMH reported the article to the Office of Public Prosecutions and the Supreme Court of Victoria for contempt of court.
Now I don’t want to get into a debate about “feminista” conspiracies and what constitutes scandalising the court – but I do want to point out that the Age and SMH are participating in the so-called Your Right to Know campaign. *
You deserve the truth about decisions, mistakes and wrongdoing that happen behind closed doors. Australians expect that we live in a country where powerful people are held accountable for their actions, and that those who speak out are not punished. The media plays a vital role in telling the public what’s really going on. But journalists and whistleblowers in Australia live in fear of criminal charges, police raids and damaging court battles that threaten their professional careers and personal freedom.
So how does dobbing competitor publications to the authorities fit within that right to know?
*In fact there is an op-ed today on that very issue.
Update: thefrollickingmole in the thread:
I’ve emailed their campaign direct to see if they wish to explain this apparent contradiction…
[email protected]
It appears one of the signatories for your campaign just actively dobbed a media report they disagreed with into the courts for prosecution.
Would you like to explain exactly how this fits in with your campaign for free and open reporting without fear of prosecution?
https://www.smh.com.au/national/quadrant-magazine-may-be-in-contempt-of-court-with-attack-on-childless-pell-judge-20191024-p533zi.html
Especially in light of their own editorial today.
https://www.theage.com.au/politics/federal/press-freedom-is-a-necessary-and-important-part-of-a-democracy-20191025-p5347p.html
Changes the media industry wants
- The right to challenge a warrant to be used for a police raid against a journalist
- Exemptions for journalists from some national security laws
- Stronger protections for public sector whistleblowers
- A more open approach to Freedom of Information Curbs on the government stamping papers as “secret” to prevent their release
- Defamation law reform
Exactly why should you get support when you are happy to use the law as a cudgel against another media outlet because it challenges a narrative or takes a “wrong” position??
I look forward to your response.
MSM had Lindy convicted before the trial. What really happened in the NT? We have a right to know.
And what really happened in Victoria? We have a right to know.
Why are the Nine papers acting this way? We have a right to know.
Wow. They actually dobbed them in for it. Far out.
We live in an age where such blatant hypocrisy is just par for the course. Lefties have absolutely no sense of shame.
Had the author made a claim about male judges representing a phallocratic white male group think, he’d be a staff writer for the SMH/The Age. It’s a funny world.
By the way, I have read the whole article and the author makes a very strong argument.
Obviously the lefty journalists couldn’t debunk it so they went the dibber-dobber route. Pathetic.
So how does dobbing competitor publications to the authorities fit within that right to know?
That all depends on what you want to know about whom.
Mind you, it’s an interesting way to manufacture a headline that Quadrant had been reported, when the owners of the headline were the ones who reported it….
Is it possible to give less than zero fucks about the journalists involved currently pleading to be exempted from all the speech laws they want everyone else to suffer under?
SMH are rancid scum if that report is correct.
Your right to know…only what we tell you.
Proving there is no cooperation between leftists and authorities to “get” conservatives …
Talk about own goals.
Just what you’d expect from these scum.
They run to the police to snitch on journalists they don’t like.
They’ve just exposed themselves.
Count me as disappointed (perhaps naively) – I’d really expected better from Koziol.
An aside, but is Quadrant really so desperate that it publishes every conspiracy theory Collits can imagine? His piece on the Nats, insinuating a queer conspiracy, has this memorable line:
‘McEwen was a crusty old Nat, a pragmatist above all else, and a defender of the bush. ‘
Well, up to a point Lord Bigot. McEwen was the most corrupt trade minister the country ever had, a disgrace to the federal coalition under Menzies, and someone whose measure the sainted Bert Kelly had. His ‘business model’ was to trade trade protection (ideally in the form of quotas) for campaign contributions. Aldi bag stuff.
This is worse than the nonsense for which Robert Manne was invited to depart. To live in such times …
A c&nt act on the part of the SMH.
Ive emailed their campaign direct to see if they wish to explain this apparent contradiction…
[email protected]
It appears one of the signatories for your campaign just actively dobbed a media report they disagreed with into the courts for prosecution.
Would you like to explain exactly how this fits in with your campaign for free and open reporting without fear of prosecution?
https://www.smh.com.au/national/quadrant-magazine-may-be-in-contempt-of-court-with-attack-on-childless-pell-judge-20191024-p533zi.html
Especially in light of their own editorial today.
https://www.theage.com.au/politics/federal/press-freedom-is-a-necessary-and-important-part-of-a-democracy-20191025-p5347p.html
Changes the media industry wantsThe right to challenge a warrant to be used for a police raid against a journalistExemptions for journalists from some national security lawsStronger protections for public sector whistleblowersA more open approach to Freedom of InformationCurbs on the government stamping papers as “secret” to prevent their releaseDefamation law reform
Exactly why should you get support when you are happy to use the law as a cudgel against another media outlet because it challenges a narrative or takes a “wrong” position??
I look forward to your response.
Collits’ piece on the Nationals being overrun by leftists, including gay lobby luvvies, was very good.
McEwen was an old-world protectionist – like everyone else in Parliament at the time.
If there is evidence of criminal acceptance of bags of money, I’ve never seen it put forward by any historian.
@ CL
I refer you to Cats past, though this would be a good start: https://quadrant.org.au/magazine/2012/12/reflections-on-the-modest-member/
If ‘everyone’ was a protectionist’, you have to wonder where the likes of EOG Shann, Keith Hancock, Kelly, father and son, and McEwen’s first Tariff Board chair, Melville, came from.