Monochrome Painter

What to do in those infuriating cases where a racist assault isn’t committed by whites but you really wish it had been? Via Zyconoclast on the Open Forum, historian Nell Irvin Painter in the New York Times unveils a truth hack to make it work. While there are well-known precedents – the media’s convenient classification of George Zimmerman and the Jussie Smollett hoax, for example – plus the generalised whites-are-to-blame-even-when-they’re-not-to-blame ideology of the NAACP and the SPLC – hers is a creditably novel synthesis:

Two 17-year-old boys accused of harassing four African-American middle schoolgirls — using racial slurs and urinating on one of the victims — are facing charges including bias intimidation and lewdness.

The incident, which took place during an Oct. 18 high school football game in the New Jersey suburb of Lawrence Township and was partly captured on a video that circulated on social media, involves a cast of characters that has given some observers pause: Police say the boys are of Indian descent.

While it’s tempting to see the reported ethnicity of the boys suspected in the assault as complicating the story and raising questions about whether the assault should be thought of as racist, I look at it through a different lens. Instead of asking what the boys’ reported racial identity tells us about the nature of the attack, we should see the boys as enacting American whiteness through anti-black assault in a very traditional way. In doing so, the assailants are demonstrating how race is a social construct that people make through their actions. They show race in the making, and show how race is something we perform, not just something we are in our blood or in the color of our skin.