Phwoah!

Posted on 8:47 pm, October 27, 2019 by currencylad

This entry was posted in Freedom of speech. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to Phwoah!

  1. Jannie
    #3195341, posted on October 27, 2019 at 8:58 pm

    Your average guy, represented by Fairfax, thinks that jailing conservatives is sexy. Press freedom, the entitled chick, thinks the average guy is a disgusting pervert. Did I get it right?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.