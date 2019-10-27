Roundup 27 Oct from the swamp in Washington DC

Chile explodes in a popular revolt against energy costs. Jo Nova on the continuing vandalism of the weather records by the BOM. Coal is booming in Asia.

China is expanding its coal power infrastructure despite pledges to curb carbon emissions. Analysis reveals that the amount allocated to large infrastructure projects by Beijing has doubled this year, with airports and high-speed rail lines among 21 schemes allocated a total of £83.9 billion. Included in the new allocations is funding for 17 new coal mines across China, despite Beijing’s pledges to reduce reliance on the power source. –The Times, 22 October 2019

From Quadrant online Australia’s Looming Submarine Disaster.

Over the years I have witnessed both good and bad decisions concerning the structure and equipment choices made for our defence forces. Some of the bad ones were made for reasons of expediency, due to budgetary considerations or by political direction.

Pell’s New Appeal and ‘This Hiatus, This Gap’. Following the rejection in August by the Victorian Appeal Court of Cardinal George Pell’s appeal against his conviction for historic sex abuse of two under-age choirboys after a Sunday Solemn Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Melbourne, in December 1996, his legal advisers have now sought leave to appeal to the High Court.

Independent Think Tank Strategic Policy Institute. Nuclear strategy in a changing world. The immense destructive power of nuclear weapons continues to shape the international strategic balance, not least Australia’s place as a close ally of the United States in an increasingly risky Indo-Pacific region. SPI going woke. SPI is delighted to announce that Catherine McGregor AM is joining the Institute as the inaugural Women in Defence and Security Adviser.

IPA. How the Enlightenment came to Australia.

As part of the Foundations of Western Civilisation Program, the IPA has produced a series of practical classroom resources for Years 6- 9 students, written and designed to meet the specific requirement of compulsory areas of the National Curriculum, such as History, and Civics and Citizenship. Most recently, the IPA has produced a classroom unit called ‘Is Western Civilisation part of your life today?’ which is suitable for Years 7-10 Civics and Citizenship and Years 7-10 History.

80-fold increase in Green Tape in since Whitlam.

“Environmental red tape is a significant barrier to economic opportunity and prosperity in Australia,” said Morgan Begg, research fellow with the Institute of Public Affairs. “Environmental red tape has caused a haemorrhaging to business investment which currently sits at just 11.2 per cent of GDP. This is lower than the rate which prevailed during the economically-hostile Whitlam years.”

There is a power of ruin in a country but why would you want to find out how much?

CIS. Read all about it. Future generations will be let down if reforms are just the latest fad. On the education front. Few will argue with the NSW Curriculum Review’s overarching finding that change is needed. Far too many Australian students lack confidence and competence in reading, writing and mathematics — especially in comparison with their peers in Europe and Asia. And outcomes-based school funding easier said than done. There’s good reason to support government rhetoric about becoming more ‘outcomes-driven’. Who doesn’t want “an ongoing focus on value for money” as proposed by the NSW Government’s approach? Coddling of the worker’s mind. Businesses have “gone too far” in telling people how to live their lives, according to Attorney-General Christian Porter. His comments were sparked by the debate about religious freedom; but the problem of paternalistic employers goes much deeper. Get on with the tax cuts! Australia’s tax debate needs a reset. The government’s recent tax reform is to be commended but it was based on flawed Treasury modelling that ignored productivity and over-estimated the budget cost of tax cuts by $90bn.

Australian Taxpayers Alliance. The government owes farmers more than tax relief.

The Australian Taxpayers’ Alliance, the nation’s largest grassroots advocacy group representing taxpayers, today welcomed the coalition’s move to give drought stricken farmers a tax reprieve, but called on the government to fix the problem they started when they founded the Murray Darling Basin Authority in 2007 instead of relying on band aid solutions.

Tax scandals. How much the ATO takes. And blue collar workers get a big hit as well. “Australians face a top marginal tax rate of 54 percent when you add in income tax, payroll tax, and GST. While some may consider this fair, it hurts people at all levels of achievement,” says ATA Communications Manager, Emilie Dye.

Climate loonies in city hall. The ATA criticised Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore’s $60 million Green Energy Deal which is unlikely to deliver value for ratepayers and could make electricity more expensive in the long-term for businesses and homes in the city.

